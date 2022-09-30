Blue Owl Capital Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) ("Blue Owl") today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Monday, February 13, 2023 before market open. Blue Owl invites all interested persons to its webcast / conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 13 to discuss its results.

Blue_Owl_Logo.jpg

Conference Call Information:

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Investor Resources section of Blue Owl's website at www.blueowl.com.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

Domestic (Toll Free): +1 (888) 330-2454
International: +1 (240) 789-2714
Conference ID: 4153114

All callers will need to enter the Conference ID followed by the # sign and reference "Blue Owl Capital" once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected.

Replay Information:

An archived replay will be available for 14 days via a webcast link located on the Investor Resources section of Blue Owl's website, and via the dial-in numbers listed below:

Domestic (Toll Free): +1 (800) 770-2030
International: +1 (647) 362-9199
Conference ID: 4153114

About Blue Owl Capital Inc.

Blue Owl is a global alternative asset manager with $132.1 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, the firm deploys private capital across Direct Lending, GP Capital Solutions and Real Estate strategies on behalf of Institutional and Private Wealth clients. Blue Owl's flexible, consultative approach helps position the firm as a partner of choice for businesses seeking capital solutions to support their sustained growth. The firm's management team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals with more than 30 years of experience building alternative investment businesses. Blue Owl employs over 520 people across 10 offices globally. For more information, please visit us at www.blueowl.com.

Certain statements made in this presentation are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Blue Owl's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions; costs related to acquisitions; the inability to maintain the listing of Blue Owl's shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"); Blue Owl's ability to manage growth; Blue Owl's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving Blue Owl; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Blue Owl may be adversely affected by other economic, business, geopolitical and competitive factors; and the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on Blue Owl's business.

Investor Contact:

Ann Dai
+1 (212) 651-4719
[email protected]

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners
Nick Theccanat
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL98180&sd=2023-01-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-owl-capital-inc-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-results-301732094.html

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL98180&Transmission_Id=202301270830PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL98180&DateId=20230127
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.