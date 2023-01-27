Corteva Declares Quarterly Dividend

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a common stock dividend of $0.15 cents per share, payable March 15, 2023, to the Company's shareholders of record on March 1, 2023.

EIDP, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of EIDP, Inc. (formerly known as E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company) (EIDP) declared regular preferred stock dividends of $1.12-1/2 per share on the $4.50 series preferred stock and $0.87-1/2 per share on the $3.50 series preferred stock – both payable April 20, 2023, to EID stockholders of record on April 6, 2023. EIDP, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Corteva, Inc.

About Corteva
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which may be identified by their use of words like "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "projects," "targets," "estimates" or other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about Corteva's financial results or outlook; strategy for growth; product development; regulatory approvals; market position; capital allocation strategy; liquidity; environmental, social and governance targets; the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, restructuring actions, or cost savings initiatives; and the outcome of contingencies, such as litigation and environmental matters, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events which may not be accurate or realized. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Corteva's control. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on Corteva's business, results of operations and financial condition. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Corteva is unable to currently identify or that Corteva does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business.

Where, in any forward-looking statement, an expectation or belief as to future results or events is expressed, such expectation or belief is based on the current plans and expectations of Corteva's management and expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the expectation or belief will result or be achieved or accomplished. Corteva disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. A detailed discussion of some of the significant risks and uncertainties which may cause results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the "Risk Factors" section of Corteva's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as modified by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

