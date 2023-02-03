Selina Hospitality PLC (%22Selina%22; NASDAQ: SLNA) the fast-growing experiential hospitality brand targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, today announced it has released a new investor presentation. The presentation has summary information about the company and includes new and updated information, such as:

An overview of Selina’s comprehensive strategy which is aimed at achieving positive adjusted EBITDA;

Information about potential financing initiatives Selina is considering; and

An overview of recent performance optimization and cost control initiatives and operational improvements.

The investor presentation is accessible through the "Events+and+Presentations" section under “Investor+Relations” on Selina’s website.

INDIVIDUAL MEETING INFORMATION

In an effort to increase relations with institutional investors, management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with management, please contact [email protected].

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations in 25 countries on six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit Selina.com or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin or YouTube.

