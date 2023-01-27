Certain Virtus Closed-End Funds Name Ethan Turner as Portfolio Manager

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 27, 2023

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Virtus closed-end funds that are subadvised by Voya Investment Management (Voya IM) announced that Ethan Turner has been appointed as a portfolio manager, effective today.

Virtus_Funds_Logo.jpg

Turner, who is a vice president on the income and growth strategies team at Voya IM, joins as a member of the portfolio management team of each of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE: AIO), Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE: CBH), Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE: NCV), Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ), Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE: ACV), Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE: NFJ), and Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE: NIE).

He joined Voya IM in 2022 following the firm's acquisition of a substantial majority of Allianz Global Investors' (AllianzGI) U.S. business. At AllianzGI, Turner was an analyst and vice president with research responsibilities for the income and growth strategies team. He began his career in the investment industry in 2005.

Turner earned a B.S. from San Diego State University and an M.B.A. from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles. He is a CFA® Charterholder.

About the Funds
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) is a diversified closed-end fund that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund's (CBH) investment objectives are to provide a high level of income and to return at least $9.835 per common share (the original net asset value per common share of beneficial interest before deducting offering costs of $0.02 per share) to holders of common shares on or about September 1, 2024. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) and Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) each have an investment objective to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) is a diversified closed-end fund that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) is a diversified closed-end fund that seeks current income and gains, with long-term capital appreciation as a secondary objective. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) is a diversified closed-end fund that seeks total return comprising capital appreciation, current income, and gains. Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. is the investment adviser and Voya Investment Management is the subadviser to each fund.

Fund Risks
An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about each fund's investment objective and risks, please see the fund's annual report. A copy of each fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting Shareholder Services at (866) 270-7788, by email at [email protected], or through the Closed-End Funds section of virtus.com.

For Further Information:
Shareholder Services
(866) 270-7788
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY98258&sd=2023-01-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/certain-virtus-closed-end-funds-name-ethan-turner-as-portfolio-manager-301732207.html

SOURCE Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund; Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund; Virtus Convertible & Income Fund; Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II; Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund; Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund; Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY98258&Transmission_Id=202301270900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY98258&DateId=20230127
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.