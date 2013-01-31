CI Global Asset Management Investment Funds Honoured for Outstanding Performance

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CI+Global+Asset+Management(“CI GAM”) announces it has received 39 FundGrade A+® Awards for 2022. The winning CI GAM funds include 16 mutual funds and exchange-traded funds and 23 segregated funds managed by CI GAM.

The FundGrade A+ Awards are presented annually by Fundata Canada Inc. to acknowledge Canadian investment funds that have demonstrated consistent, outstanding risk-adjusted performance throughout an entire calendar year.

“This recognition is a great honour for our investment team,” said Marc-André Lewis, Head of Investment Management for CI GAM. “Receiving mutual fund and ETF awards in multiple fixed income, balanced and equity categories speaks to the deep expertise of CI GAM’s investment professionals and their dedication to delivering strong performance to our clients across our investment fund lineup.

“These results also reflect the benefits of CI GAM’s transformation over the past two years from a multi-boutique model into a modernized institutional-grade investment platform that is well equipped to perform in today’s complex and turbulent global market environment.”

CI’s winning mutual funds and ETFs are:

Mutual Funds

CIFSC Category (1)

CI+Canadian+Convertible+Bond+Fund

High Yield Fixed Income

CI+Dividend+Income+%26amp%3B+Growth+Fund

Global Equity Balanced

CI+Floating+Rate+Income+Fund

Floating Rate Loan

CI+Global+Asset+Allocation+Private+Pool

Global Neutral Balanced

CI+Global+Concentrated+Equity+Private+Pool

Global Equity

CI+Global+Core+Plus+Bond+Fund

Canadian Fixed Income

CI+Global+Income+%26amp%3B+Growth+Fund

Global Neutral Balanced

CI+Global+Investment+Grade+Class

Global Fixed Income

CI+Global+Unconstrained+Bond+Private+Pool

Global Fixed Income

International+Equity+Growth+Pool

International Equity

ETFs

CI+Canadian+Convertible+Bond+ETF+%28TSX%3A+CXF%29

Canadian Corporate Fixed Income

CI+Canadian+REIT+ETF+%28TSX%3A+RIT%29

Real Estate Equity

CI+Morningstar+International+Momentum+Index+ETF+%28TSX%3A+ZXM%29

International Equity

CI+Preferred+Share+ETF+%28TSX%3A+FPR%29

Preferred Share Fixed Income

CI+WisdomTree+International+Quality+Dividend+Growth+Variably+Hedged+Index+ETF+%28TSX%3A+DQI%29

International Equity

CI+WisdomTree+U.S.+Quality+Dividend+Growth+Index+ETF+%28TSX%3A+DGR.B%29

U.S. Equity

The awards were announced last night by Fundata Canada. For more information on the FundGrade A+® Awards, please visit its website.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI+Financial+Corp. (TSX: CIX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $375.8 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the “best of the best” among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from “A” to “E” receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund’s average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

List of winning funds

Fund Name

CIFSC Category (1)

Fund Count (2)

FundGrade Start Date (3)

CI Canadian Convertible Bond Fund

High Yield Fixed Income

191

2013-01-31

CI Dividend Income & Growth Fund

Global Equity Balanced

735

2013-01-31

CI Floating Rate Income Fund

Floating Rate Loan

54

2018-01-31

CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool

Global Neutral Balanced

950

2019-01-31

CI Global Concentrated Equity Private Pool

Global Equity

1146

2019-01-31

CI Global Core Plus Bond Fund

Canadian Fixed Income

311

2016-01-31

CI Global Income & Growth Fund

Global Neutral Balanced

950

2013-01-31

CI Global Investment Grade Class

Global Fixed Income

286

2017-01-31

CI Global Unconstrained Bond Private Pool

Global Fixed Income

286

2019-01-31

International Equity Growth Pool

International Equity

399

2013-01-31

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (CXF)

Canadian Corporate Fixed Income

54

2013-01-31

CI Canadian REIT ETF (RIT)

Real Estate Equity

73

2013-01-31

CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF (ZXM)

International Equity

399

2015-01-31

CI Preferred Share ETF (FPR)

Preferred Share Fixed Income

50

2017-01-31

CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF (DQI)

International Equity

399

2017-01-31

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (DGR.B)

U.S. Equity

836

2017-01-31

  1. Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee (CIFSC).
  2. Number of peers in each category.
  3. As used by Fundata to calculate relevant time period. The end date for the FundGrade calculation is December 31, 2022 for all funds.

Performance for CI Canadian Convertible Bond Fund Series F for the period ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: 1 year, -4.5%; 3 years, 1.9%; 5 years, 3.8%; and 10 years, 4.8%.

Performance for CI Dividend Income & Growth Fund Series F for the period ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: 1 year, -2.9%; 3 years, 8.5%; 5 years, 6.1%; and 10 years, 7.8%.

Performance for CI Floating Rate Income Fund Series F for the period ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: 1 year, 0.0%; 3 years, 3.1%; 5 years, 3.6%; and since inception, 3.3% (2017-06-01).

Performance for CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool Series F for the period ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: 1 year, -10.9%; 3 years, 4.7%; and since inception, 5.8% (2018-10-29).

Performance for CI Global Concentrated Equity Private Pool Series F for the period ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: 1 year, -12.8%; 3 years, 7.8%; and since inception, 8.9% (2018-10-29).

Performance for CI Global Core Plus Bond Fund Series F for the period ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: 1 year, -13.0%; 3 years, -1.3%; 5 years, 0.5%; and since inception, 0.9% (2015-12-21).

Performance for CI Global Income & Growth Fund Series F for the period ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: 1 year, -11.9%; 3 years, 4.8%; 5 years, 5.2%; and 10 years, 8.0%.

Performance for CI Global Investment Grade Class Series F for the period ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: 1 year, -11.8%; 3 years, -0.2%; 5 years, 1.7%; and since inception, 1.9% (2016-07-04).

Performance for CI Global Unconstrained Bond Private Pool Series F for the period ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: 1 year, -6.8%; 3 years, 1.5%; and since inception, 2.3% (2018-10-29).

Performance for International Equity Growth Pool Series F for the period ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: 1 year, -17.4%; 3 years, 4.5%; 5 years, 4.6%; and since inception, 5.2% (2017-05-01).

Performance for CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSX: CXF) for the period ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: 1 year, -0.6%; 3 years, 3.8%; 5 years, 4.5%; and 10 years, 4.8%.

Performance for CI Canadian REIT ETF (TSX: RIT) for the period ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: 1 year, -20.6%; 3 years, -0.2%; 5 years, 4.9%; and 10 years, 7.3%.

Performance for CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF (TSX: ZXM) for the period ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: 1 year, -20.7%; 3 years, 4.9%; 5 years, 4.5%; and since inception, 8.1% (2014-11-13).

Performance for CI Preferred Share ETF (TSX: FPR) for the period ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: 1 year, -13.7%; 3 years, 3.9%; 5 years, 2.0%; and since inception, 4.5% (2016-05-11).

Performance for CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF (TSX: DQI) for the period ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: 1 year, -12.7%; 3 years, 3.6%; 5 years, 4.4%; and since inception, 6.6% (2016-07-12).

Performance for CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (TSX: DGR.B) for the period ended December 31, 2022 is as follows: 1 year, 0.1%; 3 years, 10.9%; 5 years, 11.4%; and since inception, 12.6% (2016-07-12).

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compound total returns net of fees and expenses payable by the fund (except for figures of one year or less, which are simple total returns) including changes in security value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2023. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230127005253r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005253/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.