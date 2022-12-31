PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, after the market close on Thursday, February 23, 2023, followed by a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) on the same day.

Shortly following the release of its financial results, the company will make available a Q4 and FY 2022 financial highlights presentation at http://investors.revolve.com.



Live Conference Call





Toll free number: (888) 330-2454 (for domestic callers)



Direct dial number: (240) 789-2714 (for international callers)



Conference ID: 3102771











Conference Call Replay





Toll free number: (800) 770-2030 (for domestic callers)



Direct dial number: (647) 362-9199 (for international callers)



Conference ID: 3102771



Availability: Approximately one hour after the completion of the





conference call until March 2, 2023











Webcast:





Replay availability: For a limited time beginning immediately following the call



About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer an assortment of curated and elevated iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Erik Randerson, CFA

1-562-677-9513

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Jennifer Walker

[email protected]

