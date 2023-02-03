Walker+%26amp%3B+Dunlop%2C+Inc. announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results before the market opens on February 21, 2023.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the quarterly results on February 21, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Listeners can access the webcast via the link below:

https%3A%2F%2Fwalkerdunlop.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_xwK2HHxDQ_qsMUiE_JUxPQ

or by dialing +1 408 901 0584, Webinar ID 880 1501 8584, Password 688720. A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.walkerdunlop.com%2F.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker+%26amp%3B+Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry in the United States, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. Our people, brand and technology make W&D one of the most insightful and customer-focused firms in our industry. With more than 1,400 employees across+every+major+U.S.+market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently+been+named+one+of+%3Ci%3EFortune%3C%2Fi%3E%27s+Great+Places+to+Work® and is committed+to+making+the+commercial+real+estate+industry+more+inclusive+and+diverse while creating+meaningful+social%2C+environmental%2C+and+economic+change+in+our+communities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005044/en/