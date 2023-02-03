Boustead Securities Client Brera Holdings PLC Prices IPO for 2023's Second Soccer IPO Following MGOL and The Messi Store

IPO Shares to Commence Trading Today on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “BREA”

LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK, DUBLIN and MILAN, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boustead Securities, LLC (“Boustead”) client Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings” or the “Company”), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 1,500,000 Class B Ordinary Shares at a price to the public of $5.00 per share for a total of $7,500,000 of gross proceeds to the Company (the “Offering”), before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other Offering expenses. This marks the second soccer-related IPO on Nasdaq in 2023, with the first for MGO Global, Inc., operators of The Messi Store ( MGOL) taking place January 13, 2023. Both are Boustead clients.

The Brera Holdings shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market today under the ticker symbol “BREA.” The Offering is expected to close on January 31, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Revere Securities, LLC is acting as the underwriter for the Offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-268187) relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective on January 26, 2023. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the Offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained, when available from Revere Securities, LLC by way of emailing requests to [email protected]; or by calling +1 (212) 688-2350; or by request by standard mail to Revere Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 650 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019 USA.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Brera Holdings PLC

Brera Holdings PLC is an Irish holding company focused on expanding social impact soccer (football) by developing a global portfolio of emerging football clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football and related consulting services. Brera Holdings seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club it acquired in July 2022. Brera FC, known as “The Third Team of Milan” is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. Brera Holdings is focused on bottom-up value creation from sports clubs and talent outside mainstream markets, innovation-powered business growth, and socially-impactful outcomes. See www.breraholdings.com

About Boustead Securities, LLC

Boustead Securities, LLC is an investment banking firm that executes and advises on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and transactions, for a broad client base. Boustead’s core value proposition is the ability to create opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution. With experienced professionals in the United States, Boustead’s team moves quickly and provides a broad spectrum of sophisticated financial advice and services. Boustead is a majority-owned subsidiary of Boustead & Company Limited, a diversified non-bank financial institution. For more information visit please visit: www.boustead1828.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Keith Moore, CEO

Boustead Securities, LLC

[email protected]

