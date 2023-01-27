MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 66 stocks valued at a total of $4.31Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 792,642 shares in NYSE:WMT, giving the stock a 2.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $142.47 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $143.1678 per share and a market cap of $386.09Bil. The stock has returned 6.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-book ratio of 5.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.06 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC. reduced their investment in NAS:ADI by 415,992 shares. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.09.

On 01/27/2023, Analog Devices Inc traded for a price of $170.36 per share and a market cap of $86.27Bil. The stock has returned 12.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-book ratio of 2.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.37 and a price-sales ratio of 7.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC. bought 476,115 shares of NYSE:WCN for a total holding of 1,080,397. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.01.

On 01/27/2023, Waste Connections Inc traded for a price of $130.16 per share and a market cap of $33.48Bil. The stock has returned 7.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Connections Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-book ratio of 4.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.19 and a price-sales ratio of 4.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC. bought 252,663 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 1,326,121. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 01/27/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $248.595 per share and a market cap of $1,850.49Bil. The stock has returned -16.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-book ratio of 10.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.32 and a price-sales ratio of 9.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, MONTRUSCO BOLTON INVESTMENTS INC. bought 353,374 shares of NAS:CME for a total holding of 969,709. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.78.

On 01/27/2023, CME Group Inc traded for a price of $176.055 per share and a market cap of $63.33Bil. The stock has returned -17.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CME Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.25 and a price-sales ratio of 12.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

