AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital”) (NYSE: HKD), a comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platform in Asia, including digital media, culture and entertainment, as one of the core business lines. AMTD Digital, with a successful track record in producing high quality movies and blockbusters such as White Storm 3 (掃毒3之天大地大) and Shock Wave 2 (拆弹专家 2) etc., announced today that the highly anticipated inspirational family movie titled “My First of May”, starring Aaron Kwok (郭富城), and produced in partnership with Entertaining Power, Ltd. (无限动力实业有限公司), First Strong Film and Production Limited (小美电影工作室有限公司), and Metaculture Limited (元宇宙文化集团出品), has officially started shooting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005266/en/

A complete line up of the “My First of May (无名指)” movie team to officiate the commencement of filming (Photo: Business Wire)

AMTD Digital also announced that the Asian financial world themed movie with Wall Street as the background story, The Trading Floor (东方华尔街), with Andy Lau (刘德华) and Oho Ou (欧豪) as the major starring actors and Andy Lau as the producer, Herman Yau (邱礼涛) as the director (導演), and Dr. Calvin Choi as one of the executive producers (出品人), has also officially confirmed the complete line up for filming next. More details will be officially rolled out in due course.

“My First of May” features the talents of: Executive Producers (出品人) – Angus Chan Lo Chiu (陈罗超), Dr. Calvin Choi (蔡志坚); Executive Manager (监制) – Angus Chan Law-Chiu and Siu Mei (小美); Co-Producer (联合监制) – Dr. Calvin Choi; director and screenwriter – James Hung Ling-Ching (孔令政); and actors – Aaron Kwok (郭富城), Paw Hee-ching (鲍起静), Gigi Leung (梁咏琪), Patrick Tam (谭耀文), Natalie Hsu (许恩怡), Lawrence Cheng (郑丹瑞) and Kenji Fan (范麒智), together with Mark Lo, AMTD Digital’s CEO and Board Director, and Issac See, AMTD Group’s Head of Business and Secretarial Services, attended the opening ceremony of the shooting to send their blessing and created good vibrations for the film industry in the new year.

“My First of May” is the second collaboration between Hong Kong Film Award best actor, Aaron Kwok and best actress Paw Hee-ching, since they co-starred in “I'm Livin' It.” Gigi Leung takes on a breakthrough role as the mother who left home, and Natalie Hsu, the daughter of the renowned actress Pak On Nei (柏安妮), took on the role of a critically ill patient for the first time. Aaron revealed that he agreed to act in “My First of May” because he was moved by the script, and that the plotline brought tears to his heart. Aaron put himself into a state of depravity in preparation of the shooting to accurately portray a father who deliberately demonstrates irresponsibility to escape from his family. Aaron revealed that he has a love-hate-mother-and-son relationship with Paw Hee-ching in the movie, and Paw describes the movie's atmosphere as happy in the midst of sadness. Paw and Aaron have a great chemistry that grows the more they work together.

Aaron and Patrick Tam play the roles of two squash players in the movie and went through training together to develop their friend-and-foe relationship. Gigi Leung said that this is the most difficult role she has encountered in her acting career as an incompetent mother with an unspeakable reason for her incompetency. Gigi praised the director for the careful development of this role, as the movie is able to express the range of difficulties and suffering that a mother must endure with just a few scenes. The fledgling actress, Natalie Hsu, feels honored to be able to play the daughter of Aaron and Gigi and she is looking forward to the next collaboration.

Emerging director James Hung Ling-Ching changed his shooting style to direct this heart-felt work drawing on the strong and innovative casting to bring a refreshing look to the movie.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform in Asia. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital financial services, SpiderNet ecosystem solutions, digital media, content and marketing, as well as digital investments. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fir.amtdigital.net%2Finvestor-news.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD Digital Inc., are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD Digital Inc. with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and AMTD Digital Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005266/en/