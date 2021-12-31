Betty Jotanovic Is Named President of Chrysler Capital and Auto Relationships at Santander Consumer

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2023

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Inc. ("Santander Consumer") today announced that Betty Jotanovic will assume the role of President of Chrysler Capital and Auto Relationships, reporting to Bruce Jackson who was recently named head of the Santander US Auto business and CEO of Santander Consumer.

In this capacity, Jotanovic will be responsible for, among other things, all aspects of Santander Consumer's Chrysler Capital and Auto Relationships. Jotanovic brings twenty-five years of auto and financial services experience to this position, most recently serving as head of Originations for all Santander Auto and Chrysler Capital's credit, funding and dealer management activities. Prior to joining Santander Consumer in 2018, Jotanovic held senior leadership roles at Bank of America, GE Capital and Chrysler Financial. She holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting and a Juris Doctor and Master of Laws in Taxation from Wayne State University Law School.

"I am excited to welcome Betty to her new role and to work together to ensure a smooth transition across all Santander Consumer dealer and OEM relationships. Chrysler Capital has been a Santander Consumer priority for almost a decade and our commitment to this business is unwavering," said Bruce Jackson, incoming Head of Santander Auto and CEO of Santander Consumer. "Betty's depth of auto industry knowledge coupled with her financial and operations experience will enable her to build upon our strong foundation and continue to deliver a best-in-class dealer and customer experience."

Santander Consumer, a subsidiary of Santander Holdings USA, had an average managed asset portfolio of more than $65 billion for the third quarter of 2022 and was ranked the #4 retail auto lender by market share, according to the JD Power Market Share Report.

About Santander Consumer USA
Santander Consumer USA Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a full-service consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to our more than 3 million customers across the full credit spectrum. SC, which began originating retail installment contracts in 1997, had an average managed asset portfolio of approximately $64 billion (for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021). The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Santander Holdings USA, Inc., and is part of Madrid, Spain-based global banking leader Banco Santander. For more information about Santander Consumer USA, please visit www.santanderconsumerusa.com.

About Santander US
Santander Holdings USA, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) (Santander), a global banking group with 159 million customers in the U.S., Europe and Latin America. As the intermediate holding company for Santander's U.S. businesses, SHUSA is the parent organization of financial companies with approximately 14,600 employees, approximately 5 million customers, and $160 billion in assets as of December 2021. These include Santander Bank, N.A., Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., Banco Santander International, Santander Securities LLC, Santander Investment Securities Inc., and several other subsidiaries. Santander US is recognized as a top 10 auto lender, a top 10 multifamily lender, and a top 20 commercial real estate lender, and has a growing wealth management business with more than $41 billion in assets under management. For more information on Santander US, please visit www.santanderus.com.

