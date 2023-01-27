S&P Global Market Intelligence's latest quarterly community bank report says liquidity pressures will cause community banks to record notably higher funding costs in 2023

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising funding costs and growing liquidity pressures at community banks will begin to stand in the way of additional net interest margin expansions in 2023, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence's latest quarterly community banking outlook report. The newly published report, Liquidity pressures put funding in the crosshairs at community banks, is available on S&P Capital IQ Pro, a trusted source for community banking data.

Developed by the company's Financial Institutions Research team, the report utilizes S&P Global Market Intelligence's deep data on bank financials, M&A and interest rate monitoring to produce insightful content that examines and forecasts trends for community banks. The S&P Capital IQ Pro platform also offers community banks a wide variety of other solutions, including commercial prospecting tools, demographic data, mapping capabilities, branch-level data and news on the sector to help with market analysis, peer benchmarking, regulatory and board reporting, risk management and business development workflows.

"Healthy loan growth, higher interest rates and modest increases in deposit costs have resulted in far stronger community bank margins in 2022. However, liquidity pressures have begun to emerge and will likely cause community banks to record notably higher funding costs in 2023 as institutions increase their reliance on more expensive wholesale funding and certificates of deposit (CDs)," said Nathan Stovall, director of financial institutions research at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Credit costs will also likely rise off historically low levels serving as a headwind to earnings but are expected to fall short of losses witnessed during a severe downturn."

Key highlights from the report include:

  • CD balances and borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Banks (FHLB) are expected to steadily grow in 2023 as community banks seek to fulfill their liquidity needs, translating into notably higher deposit costs for the group. Earning-asset yields will also reprice higher but will fail to expand at the same rate as funding costs in 2023, causing margin expansion to stall for community banks.
  • Community banks are projected to record a deposit beta, or the percentage change that banks pass on to all depositors, of 10% for the full year 2022, up from 6% through the first nine months of 2022. We expect the group to record a beta of 28% in 2023, leading to a cumulative beta of 22% by the end of 2023.
  • Net charge-offs are expected to jump in 2023 off a historically low base to 0.19% of average loans.
  • Provisions are expected to rise to 11.8% of net revenue in 2023, up from just 6.4% in 2022. From 2013 to 2019, community banks' provisions equated to 9.6% of net revenue on average.

S_and_P_Community_Banks.jpg

To request a copy of the Liquidity pressures put funding in the crosshairs at community banks, please contact [email protected].

Scope and methodology

S&P Global Market Intelligence analyzed nearly 10,000 banking subsidiaries, covering the core U.S. banking industry from 2004 through the third quarter of 2022. The analysis includes all commercial and savings banks and savings and loan associations, including historical institutions, as long as they were still considered current at the end of a given year. It excludes several hundred institutions that hold bank charters but do not principally engage in banking activities, among them industrial banks, nondepository trusts and cooperative banks.

The outlook is based on management commentary, discussions with industry sources, regression analysis, and asset and liability repricing data disclosed in banks' quarterly call reports. While taking into consideration historical growth rates, the analysis often excludes the significant volatility experienced in the years around the credit crisis.

The outlook is subject to change, perhaps materially, based on adjustments to the consensus expectations for interest rates, unemployment and economic growth. The projections can be updated or revised at any time as developments warrant, particularly when material changes occur.

S&P Global Market Intelligence's opinions, quotes, and credit-related and other analyses are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendation to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

Media Contact

Katherine Smith
S&P Global Market Intelligence
+1 781-301-9311
[email protected]

SP_Market_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY98628&sd=2023-01-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-market-intelligences-latest-quarterly-community-bank-report-says-liquidity-pressures-will-cause-community-banks-to-record-notably-higher-funding-costs-in-2023-301732482.html

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY98628&Transmission_Id=202301271019PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY98628&DateId=20230127
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.