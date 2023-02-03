$340 million advisor team joins UBS in Hartford, Connecticut

1 hours ago
UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Financial Advisors David Sacharko and Sean Siana have joined the firm. They bring more than 30 years of combined industry experience, and are responsible for managing $340 million in client assets for high net worth individuals and families.

David and Sean will join the UBS Greater New England Market, managed by William Cholawa and Weisner Perez, and will be based in the Hartford, Connecticut office.

“David and Sean are experienced advisors who are well-versed in navigating family dynamics, which helps them provide clients with comprehensive plans for the accumulation, retention and transfer of wealth,” said William Cholawa, Greater New England Market Executive at UBS Wealth Management USA. “Their team is an outstanding addition to our Hartford office and we are thrilled to welcome them to UBS as we continue to focus on being the firm of choice for the industry’s most productive and talented advisors.”

David Sacharko brings 20 years of wealth management experience to UBS. Previously, he was a Financial Advisor with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management since 2004. David and his team, KSS+Group, focuses on family wealth management and building strong client relationships based on trust and personalized service. He also holds his Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designations. David graduated in 2002 from Central Connecticut State University and currently resides in Burlington, CT with his wife and two children.

Sean Siana entered the financial services industry in 2012 with U.S. Trust (now known as Bank of America Private Bank), and joined Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in 2014. He focuses on providing high net worth clients with personalized wealth planning advice, including trust and estate planning services, investment and retirement planning, and liquidity planning. Sean holds the Certified Financial Planner™ certification and graduated from Bryant University with a BSBA in Management, along with an MBA in Management from the Florida Institute of Technology. He lives in Glastonbury with his wife, son and two dogs.

The team also includes Client Service Associate Barrett “Jake” Heyde who supports clients with onboarding, continuous service and daily management of client goals.

