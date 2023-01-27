Bridgewater Advisors Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

600 FIFTH AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10020

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 111 stocks valued at a total of $413.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought 803,103 shares of BATS:DIHP for a total holding of 885,716. The trade had a 4.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.29.

On 01/27/2023, Dimensional International High Profitability ETF traded for a price of $24.11 per share and a market cap of $846.26Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a price-book ratio of 2.29.

During the quarter, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought 229,882 shares of ARCA:AVDE for a total holding of 246,079. The trade had a 2.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.53.

On 01/27/2023, Avantis International Equity ETF traded for a price of $57.83 per share and a market cap of $2.43Bil. The stock has returned -1.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a price-book ratio of 1.30.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 47,663 shares. The trade had a 1.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 01/27/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $145.345 per share and a market cap of $2,301.71Bil. The stock has returned -8.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-book ratio of 45.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.69 and a price-sales ratio of 6.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought 121,108 shares of BATS:JMST for a total holding of 512,707. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.35.

On 01/27/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.7201 per share and a market cap of $2.63Bil. The stock has returned 0.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 112,003 shares in ARCA:AVEM, giving the stock a 1.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.23 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF traded for a price of $55.81 per share and a market cap of $2.75Bil. The stock has returned -5.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a price-book ratio of 1.24.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.