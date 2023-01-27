Sicart Associates LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 74 stocks valued at a total of $284.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sicart Associates LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Sicart Associates LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 34,157 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.04000000000001.

On 01/27/2023, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $81.13 per share and a market cap of $92.49Bil. The stock has returned -48.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-book ratio of 4.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 30,372 shares in NAS:ABNB, giving the stock a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $110.26 per share and a market cap of $69.81Bil. The stock has returned -21.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.94, a price-book ratio of 12.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.02 and a price-sales ratio of 9.35.

Sicart Associates LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GH by 38,469 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.76.

On 01/27/2023, Guardant Health Inc traded for a price of $31.12 per share and a market cap of $3.19Bil. The stock has returned -49.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Guardant Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 19.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.52 and a price-sales ratio of 7.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Sicart Associates LLC reduced their investment in NAS:WBA by 62,530 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.6.

On 01/27/2023, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc traded for a price of $37.16 per share and a market cap of $32.05Bil. The stock has returned -22.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -23.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Sicart Associates LLC bought 21,250 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 32,725. The trade had a 0.6899999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.03.

On 01/27/2023, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.72 per share and a market cap of $25.65Bil. The stock has returned 1.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

