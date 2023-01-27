Successful Portfolios LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 190 stocks valued at a total of $153.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Successful Portfolios LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced their investment in BATS:GOVT by 56,720 shares. The trade had a 0.9399999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.65.

On 01/27/2023, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.255 per share and a market cap of $21.66Bil. The stock has returned -8.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Successful Portfolios LLC bought 21,036 shares of NAS:VMBS for a total holding of 27,140. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.07.

On 01/27/2023, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $47.105 per share and a market cap of $14.98Bil. The stock has returned -7.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Successful Portfolios LLC bought 12,589 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 34,551. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.57.

On 01/27/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $58.2 per share and a market cap of $18.93Bil. The stock has returned -2.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Successful Portfolios LLC bought 13,204 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 160,803. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.94.

On 01/27/2023, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $47.79 per share and a market cap of $21.51Bil. The stock has returned -4.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a price-book ratio of 3.51.

During the quarter, Successful Portfolios LLC bought 1,459 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 8,481. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $384.6.

On 01/27/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $407.3706 per share and a market cap of $306.14Bil. The stock has returned -4.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a price-book ratio of 3.80.

