Hartford Funds Management Co LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 78 stocks valued at a total of $939.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought 1,117,658 shares of ARCA:ROUS for a total holding of 2,986,727. The trade had a 4.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.49.

On 01/27/2023, Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF traded for a price of $40.31 per share and a market cap of $512.95Mil. The stock has returned 1.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a price-book ratio of 3.15.

During the quarter, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought 1,543,853 shares of ARCA:RODM for a total holding of 3,990,883. The trade had a 4.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.66.

On 01/27/2023, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF traded for a price of $26.52 per share and a market cap of $1.54Bil. The stock has returned -4.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a price-book ratio of 1.24.

During the quarter, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought 116,950 shares of BATS:HCRB for a total holding of 5,543,436. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.86.

On 01/27/2023, Hartford Core Bond ETF traded for a price of $35.168 per share and a market cap of $249.69Mil. The stock has returned -9.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought 50,095 shares of ARCA:HTRB for a total holding of 13,826,825. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.64.

On 01/27/2023, Hartford Total Return Bond ETF traded for a price of $34.17 per share and a market cap of $994.35Mil. The stock has returned -9.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought 4,410 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 6,909. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 01/27/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $248.595 per share and a market cap of $1,850.49Bil. The stock has returned -16.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-book ratio of 10.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.32 and a price-sales ratio of 9.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

