BlueDrive Global Investors LLP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5 stocks valued at a total of $63.00Mil. The top holdings were LW(36.28%), TMUS(33.54%), and BABA(21.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 419,100-share investment in NYSE:UBER. Previously, the stock had a 10.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.36 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $30.1574 per share and a market cap of $60.15Bil. The stock has returned -11.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:LW by 138,691 shares. The trade had a 10.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.08.

On 01/27/2023, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc traded for a price of $97.91 per share and a market cap of $14.09Bil. The stock has returned 55.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-book ratio of 24.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:HLF by 495,461 shares. The trade had a 9.550000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.41.

On 01/27/2023, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd traded for a price of $16.75 per share and a market cap of $1.64Bil. The stock has returned -61.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.21 and a price-sales ratio of 0.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP reduced their investment in NAS:TMUS by 58,600 shares. The trade had a 7.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.68.

On 01/27/2023, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $147.88 per share and a market cap of $183.99Bil. The stock has returned 39.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 121.21, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.09 and a price-sales ratio of 2.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 25,600 shares. The trade had a 2.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 01/27/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $102.469 per share and a market cap of $1,045.35Bil. The stock has returned -27.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 94.01, a price-book ratio of 7.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

