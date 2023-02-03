Motive™ Studio, a studio of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), announced today that Dead Space™, the ground-up remake of the sci-fi survival horror classic,is now available on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Since its initial reveal in 2021, Dead Space has been a staple fixture on “Most Anticipated” lists from prominent media publications around the world. Now that the game is out, press are highly praising the game with outlets including IGN and Inverse calling it "...undoubtedly the definitive way to experience – or re-experience – one of the best survival horror shooters..." and "...one of the best games of all time” in their respective 9/10 and 10/10 reviews.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005064/en/

Dead Space™, the ground-up remake of the sci-fi survival horror classic, is now available on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Dead Space puts players in the boots of Isaac Clarke, an everyman engineer on a routine mission to fix the USG Ishimura, a gigantic mining starship. But aboard the Ishimura, a living nightmare awaits. The ship’s crew has been slaughtered and Isaac’s girlfriend, Nicole, is missing somewhere on board. Alone and trapped with only his engineering tools and skills, Isaac faces a battle for survival — not only against terrifying monsters called Necromorphs, but his own crumbling sanity.

“When Dead Space launched in 2008, it immediately became a survival horror classic with its iconic sci-fi atmosphere and environmental narrative,” said Phillippe Ducharme, Senior Producer of Dead Space. “Our most important goal in remaking the game almost 15 years later is honoring the legacy of the original, while enhancing it with the power of today’s hardware. ​​If this is your first time stepping into Isaac’s suit, we hope it creates the same, lasting impression that it did for us when we played it in 2008. ​​If you are a returning player, our wish is to have delivered a game that lives up to your fondest memories, and that you’ll love picking up that Plasma Cutter once again.”

Dead Space was rebuilt from the ground up leveraging the Frostbite™ game engine. Remaining faithful to the original game’s thrilling vision, the remake offers enhanced audio and crisp, harrowing visuals that have been carefully reimagined to evoke a new level of immersion and quality. Additionally, Dead Space features key gameplay improvements including:

An Enhanced Engineering Fantasy: Without weapons or backup, Isaac is forced to defend himself against the Necromorphs by leveraging high-tech mining tools to strategically defeat nightmarish creatures, solve puzzles on his thrilling journey and turn the Ishimura’s malfunctioning systems to his advantage. This experience has been further enhanced in the remake, with Isaac receiving an updated suit and upgraded arsenal featuring more detailed tools with improved effects and functionalities. Gunner Wright, the original voice of Isaac in Dead Space™ 2 (2011) and Dead Space™ 3 (2013), will also be reprising his role as the voice and now in-game face of the character (who was originally a silent protagonist), so players can now hear more from the beloved engineer via new narrative enrichments.

From the start screen to the end credits, players will confront the frighteningly tight corridors and shadowed hallways of the USG without a single load screen or camera cut ever breaking the immersion. This enormous mining ship has been restored for the remake with new rooms, routes and obstacles while permitting seamless exploration with new UI map controls and an improved locator. The Intensity Director: Dead Space offers a beautifully crafted and equally haunting world in which players can lose themselves and truly feel the weight of every mysterious step Isaac takes. The new Intensity Director dynamically adjusts what shows up in Isaac’s path as he explores both new and old areas of the USG Ishimura . From Necromorph spawns to environmental effects such as light, smoke, particles and sound, no player’s experience in a room will be the same — nor will their own, if they opt to retrace their steps and revisit previous locations to find new experiences awaiting them. Isaac’s heartbeat, breathing, and exertions also adjust based on his stress level to provide players direct feedback into his mental, emotional and physical state.

Will Isaac live to unravel the dreadful mystery of what happened to the slaughtered crew and ship, or be forever lost to the cold vacuum of space? Players can find out now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for $69.99 as well as PC for $59.99. Dead Space will also be available to purchase in Deluxe and Collector’s Edition for various extras.

Dead Space Deluxe+Edition is currently available for $79.99 for consoles and $69.99 for PC (EA app/Steam/Epic Games Store)which includes special offerings like unique suits and suit textures.

Deluxe+Edition is currently available for $79.99 for consoles and $69.99 for PC (EA app/Steam/Epic Games Store)which includes special offerings like unique suits and suit textures. In collaboration with Limited Run Games, Dead Space Collector%27s+Edition is currently available for $274.99, while supplies last, which includes special offerings including a full-sized wearable Isaac helmet, CD soundtrack, SteelBook and more

Further, EA Play Pro* members get more in-game content with the Dead Space EA Play Pro Edition** - including a member-only Anodized Suit Texture, as well as the three Unique Suits and two Suit Textures in the Digital Deluxe Edition. Visit the EA+Play+website for more details on EA Play memberships.

