PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) today announced Texas+Leadership+Public+Schools (TLPS) has added PowerSchool+Unified+Operations+eFinancePlus to simplify its K-12 finance and human resources functions. Paired with TLPS’ use of Unified+Operations+PowerSchool+Student+Information+System (SIS), PowerSchool+SIS+PowerPack, and PowerSchool+Unified+Operations+Enrollment, eFinancePlus will provide the charter school network with an integrated finance and HR interface to manage K-12 administrative responsibilities once fully implemented.

“Whether it’s been helping us reduce time spent on administrative tasks, facilitating student enrollment, or improving parent-teacher communication, PowerSchool has been a major help to our staff,” said Joel Smith, District Technology Director, Texas Leadership Public Schools. “Beyond the products themselves, PowerSchool’s implementation team has been a great support system for our district. Each person we've had the pleasure to work with has been professional, knowledgeable, and helpful, and is another reason why I’m proud to call PowerSchool our education technology provider.”

TLPS said the PowerSchool SIS, SIS PowerPack, and Enrollment solutions’ interoperability with one another was the largest benefit to their school system. Specifically, PowerSchool SIS has helped improve parent-student-teacher communications, staff collaboration, and reporting efforts. Similarly, SIS PowerPack and its digital document delivery and digital signature capabilities have helped TLPS manage distribution and signature collection for student report cards and parent-teacher communications. Through PowerSchool Enrollment, TLPS has also modernized its enrollment process to now provide families the ability to manage student enrollment from anywhere – including mobile devices.

Once eFinancePlus is fully integrated, TLPS will have comprehensive K-12 finance and HR capabilities generating more insightful analytics to inform data-driven financial and administrative decisions. Specifically, eFinancePlus will soon enable the school network to more effectively manage budgets, process complex payments, and facilitate HR decisions through a single, unified interface.

Texas Leadership Public Schools (TLPS) is a network of free public charter schools located in San Angelo, Abilene, Midland, Arlington, and Cedar Hill. Founded in 2009, TLPS now serves over 3,500 K-12 students across five campuses.

