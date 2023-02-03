Texas Leadership Public Schools Integrates PowerSchool Unified Operations eFinancePlus to Optimize Finance and Human Resources Operations

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) today announced Texas+Leadership+Public+Schools (TLPS) has added PowerSchool+Unified+Operations+eFinancePlus to simplify its K-12 finance and human resources functions. Paired with TLPS’ use of Unified+Operations+PowerSchool+Student+Information+System (SIS), PowerSchool+SIS+PowerPack, and PowerSchool+Unified+Operations+Enrollment, eFinancePlus will provide the charter school network with an integrated finance and HR interface to manage K-12 administrative responsibilities once fully implemented.

“Whether it’s been helping us reduce time spent on administrative tasks, facilitating student enrollment, or improving parent-teacher communication, PowerSchool has been a major help to our staff,” said Joel Smith, District Technology Director, Texas Leadership Public Schools. “Beyond the products themselves, PowerSchool’s implementation team has been a great support system for our district. Each person we've had the pleasure to work with has been professional, knowledgeable, and helpful, and is another reason why I’m proud to call PowerSchool our education technology provider.”

TLPS said the PowerSchool SIS, SIS PowerPack, and Enrollment solutions’ interoperability with one another was the largest benefit to their school system. Specifically, PowerSchool SIS has helped improve parent-student-teacher communications, staff collaboration, and reporting efforts. Similarly, SIS PowerPack and its digital document delivery and digital signature capabilities have helped TLPS manage distribution and signature collection for student report cards and parent-teacher communications. Through PowerSchool Enrollment, TLPS has also modernized its enrollment process to now provide families the ability to manage student enrollment from anywhere – including mobile devices.

Once eFinancePlus is fully integrated, TLPS will have comprehensive K-12 finance and HR capabilities generating more insightful analytics to inform data-driven financial and administrative decisions. Specifically, eFinancePlus will soon enable the school network to more effectively manage budgets, process complex payments, and facilitate HR decisions through a single, unified interface.

Texas Leadership Public Schools (TLPS) is a network of free public charter schools located in San Angelo, Abilene, Midland, Arlington, and Cedar Hill. Founded in 2009, TLPS now serves over 3,500 K-12 students across five campuses.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in more than 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

