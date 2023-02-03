Shelton, CT, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (:HUBB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2023.



Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2021 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell solutions energize and electrify communities in front of and behind the meter. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

