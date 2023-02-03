CMC Metals Provides Review of 2022 Activities and Update of Proposed Activities for 2023

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB)(Frankfurt:ZM5P)(OTCQB:CMCXF) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a review of its exploration activities conducted on its properties in 2022 and an outline of its proposed activities for 2023 (see in our website at https://cmcmetals.ca/ceo-corner/updates-from-the-ceo/hello-investors/ - CEO Corner - Updates from the CEO - "Hello Investors, January 2023 edition").

The Company is also providing a reminder that it will be exhibiting and presenting at events in Vancouver including the Metals Investor Forum, January 27-28, and in the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference January 29-30.

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities for high grade polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland. Our polymetallic silver-lead-zinc CRD prospects in the Rancheria Silver District include the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (Yukon), Amy and Silverknife claims (British Columbia). Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Bridal Veil, Terra Nova and Rodney Pond (central Newfoundland) and Logjam (Yukon).

