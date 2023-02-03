NEW YORK, NY and MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / MSNBC and Noticias Telemundo hosted town halls on the National Day of Racial Healing on January 17, 2023.

The live studio audience events, sponsored by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), broadcasted from the iconic Studio BE, a cultural landmark in New Orleans.

The special events are a culmination of an editorial initiative between the NBCUniversal News Group and WKKF that began in June 2022. Sponsored by WKKF, the town halls focus on the subject of advancing racial equity through the experience of racial healing.

MSNBC broadcasted National Day of Racial Healing: An MSNBC Town Hall on January 17 at 10 p.m. ET. MSNBC's Joy Reid, Chris Hayes and Trymaine Lee was joined by Minnijean Brown-Trickey, activist and member of the Little Rock Nine, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for The New York Times Magazine and creator of the landmark 1619 Project, and White House Infrastructure Coordinator former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, among others.

The MSNBC town hall streamed live on Peacock and is also available on-demand. CNBC featured excerpts from the town hall that focus on economic inequality.

Noticias Telemundo's Johana Suárez and Lori Montenegro moderated Foro contra el Racismo: Día de Sanación, a Spanish-language town hall set to stream from Studio BE at 7 p.m. ET on NoticiasTelemundo.com, Noticias Telemundo's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter accounts, and available on-demand on Peacock the next day. They were joined by Max Moreno of the New Orleans Hispanic Heritage Foundation, Tanya Kateri Hernández, professor of law at Fordham University, and Xóchitl M. Flores-Marcial, associate professor at California State University, among others.

The town halls are an ongoing News Group initiative, sponsored by WKKF, to introduce racial healing to a broader audience, address the legacy of racism in the country and inspire people to work towards racial equity in their community. In the past year, the News Group and WKKF hosted special sessions at the Aspen Ideas Festival examining America's history of individual and systemic racism. It was followed by a 14-part NBCNews.com series entitled Changing The Narrative, which was produced by the News Group's Race, Equality and Justice Unit and utilized the News Group's extensive collection of news outlets and premier journalists to elevate stories focused on racial healing.

"The National Day of Racial Healing is held each year on the Tuesday following Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and offers families, neighbors, communities, and organizations a chance to reflect, connect and build relationships across difference," said La June Montgomery Tabron, president and CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF). "These are essential ingredients for building and sustaining year-round efforts to advance racial healing as a key pathway to achieving racial equity."

In addition to viewing the national town halls, communities across the United States hosted local events, including artistic performances, panel discussions, coffee house conversations, tours of historic sites and racial healing circles. WKKF offers resources for those interested in organizing events or activities in their professional setting, classroom, library, park and recreation space or faith community at any time of year.



