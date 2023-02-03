The United Health Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), and Children’s Minnesota today announced a three-year, $3 million grant partnership to address pediatric disparities related to asthma, vaccinations and mental health for underserved children and families in the Twin Cities.

The partnership will support Children’s Minnesota, a nonprofit and the largest pediatric provider in the state. The initiative will provide culturally responsive health interventions with existing community partners, as well as local public school districts. The programming will be developed with Children’s Minnesota’s Collective for Community Health, which is focused on improving community health and advancing health equity through collaboration between The Kid ExpertsTM from Children’s Minnesota and community partners. The announcement was made today at Phyllis Wheatley Community Center in Minneapolis.

“Together with Children’s Minnesota and other community partners, the United Health Foundation is committed to reducing health disparities, increasing access to care and improving outcomes for underserved children and their families,” said Victor Fields, chief executive officer, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Minnesota. “We are honored to partner with Children’s Minnesota to address the essential health care needs of families in our communities.”

Since 2018, Children’s Minnesota has been tracking health equity metrics in a unique pediatric health equity dashboard to identify and respond to disparities in processes and patient outcomes. Data from the dashboard show that Black children who live in underserved neighborhoods in the Twin Cities experience significant health disparities and are less likely to achieve well-controlled asthma and complete routine childhood vaccines, and have significantly lower rates of adolescent mental health screenings.

“We are grateful for the United Health Foundation’s investment and partnership in our commitment as the kid experts to address the health disparities impacting thousands of kids and families in our community,” said Jennifer Soderholm, senior vice president, chief development officer and president of the Children’s Minnesota Foundation. “Partnerships like this one are critical to our efforts to improve access to vital health care services and champion the needs of all children and families.”

UnitedHealth Group, the United Health Foundation and their employees have together given $50 million in support of the Twin Cities community since 2020.

Children's Minnesota is one of the largest pediatric health systems in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's Minnesota is one system serving kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, nine primary care clinics, multiple specialty clinics and seven rehabilitation sites. As The Kids Experts in our region, Children's Minnesota is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital.

Through collaboration with community partners, grants and outreach efforts, the United Health Foundation works to improve the health system, build a diverse and dynamic health workforce and enhance the well-being of local communities. The United Health Foundation was established by UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) in 1999 as a not-for-profit, private foundation dedicated to improving health and health care. To date, the United Health Foundation has committed more than $700 million to programs and communities around the world. To learn more, visit www.UnitedHealthFoundation.org.

