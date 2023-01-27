Lindsell Train Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

CAYZER HOUSE LONDON, X0 SW1E 6NN

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $5.26Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lindsell Train Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Lindsell Train Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:MDLZ by 853,000 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.23.

On 01/27/2023, Mondelez International Inc traded for a price of $64.58499999999999 per share and a market cap of $87.67Bil. The stock has returned -2.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mondelez International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-book ratio of 3.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Lindsell Train Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:WWE by 611,429 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.56.

On 01/27/2023, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $85 per share and a market cap of $6.28Bil. The stock has returned 75.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-book ratio of 13.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.50 and a price-sales ratio of 5.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Lindsell Train Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:PEP by 161,750 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.37.

On 01/27/2023, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $169.27 per share and a market cap of $231.22Bil. The stock has returned 2.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-book ratio of 12.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.91 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Lindsell Train Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:INTU by 56,700 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $396.69.

On 01/27/2023, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $420.1 per share and a market cap of $119.11Bil. The stock has returned -18.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 63.94, a price-book ratio of 7.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.59 and a price-sales ratio of 9.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Lindsell Train Ltd bought 14,857 shares of NYSE:FICO for a total holding of 931,762. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $526.1900000000001.

On 01/27/2023, Fair Isaac Corp traded for a price of $664.47 per share and a market cap of $16.79Bil. The stock has returned 55.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fair Isaac Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.46 and a price-sales ratio of 12.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.