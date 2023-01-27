RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

600 WEST BROADWAY STE 1000 SAN DIEGO, CA 92101-3383

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 260 stocks valued at a total of $1.74Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,603,458-share investment in NAS:AERI. Previously, the stock had a 1.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.21 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $15.25 per share and a market cap of $753.62Mil. The stock has returned 57.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -298.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 82,110-share investment in NYSE:BHVN. Previously, the stock had a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151.8 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $14.08 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned -89.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.13.

During the quarter, RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC bought 334,166 shares of NYSE:DOCS for a total holding of 539,077. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.54.

On 01/27/2023, Doximity Inc traded for a price of $34.835 per share and a market cap of $6.71Bil. The stock has returned -14.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Doximity Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 53.59, a price-book ratio of 7.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 45.32 and a price-sales ratio of 20.00.

The guru established a new position worth 2,483,766 shares in NAS:OABI, giving the stock a 0.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.73 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, OmniAb Inc traded for a price of $4.46 per share and a market cap of $512.82Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, OmniAb Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -57.07 and a price-sales ratio of 69.39.

The guru established a new position worth 412,201 shares in NYSE:RXO, giving the stock a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.74 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, RXO Inc traded for a price of $18 per share and a market cap of $2.09Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RXO Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.20 and a price-sales ratio of 0.55.

