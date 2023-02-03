The board of directors of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX, Financial) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per common share, payable Mar. 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on Mar. 3, 2023. GATX has paid quarterly dividends without interruption since 1919, and the dividend amount announced today represents a 5.8% increase from the prior year’s dividend.
“2023 marks our 105th consecutive year of paying a dividend, a track record few companies can match,” said Robert C. Lyons, president and chief executive officer of GATX. “In the past decade alone, GATX has invested nearly $9.0 billion in our business while also returning over $1.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. We have done so while growing earnings, strengthening our balance sheet and maintaining solid investment grade credit ratings. This dividend increase is reflective of the board’s positive view of GATX’s long-term outlook and demonstrates the Company’s ongoing commitment to our shareholders.”
At GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX, Financial), we empower our customers to propel the world forward. GATX leases transportation assets including railcars, aircraft spare engines and tank containers to customers worldwide. Our mission is to provide innovative, unparalleled service that enables our customers to transport what matters safely and sustainably while championing the well-being of our employees and communities. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898, GATX has paid a quarterly dividend, uninterrupted, since 1919.
