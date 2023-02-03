State Street Partners with Black-Owned Businesses to Underwrite $1.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Debt

57 minutes ago
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced that it has issued an aggregate principal amount of $1.25 billion of senior unsecured debt. The offering, which closed yesterday, was structured in keeping with State Street’s ongoing inclusion, diversity and equity (IDE) efforts, with Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC acting as a bookrunner, and Blaylock Van, LLC, CastleOak Securities, L.P., and Loop Capital Markets LLC, each acting as co-managers. All four firms are Black-owned investment firms and collectively, have underwritten one-third of the debt securities in the issuance. The full underwriting syndicate also included Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC each acting as bookrunners.

This action reinforces State Street’s commitment to strengthening Black-owned businesses and represents an ongoing effort to partner with Black and Latinx-owned investment firms, as well as firms owned by other underrepresented groups, as part of its debt offerings. This offering marks the seventh such State Street issuance where syndication has been structured under State Street’s IDE strategy, which has a diverse-owned firm acting as a bookrunner, reflecting the firm’s continuing efforts to amplify the impact of its actions.

Supporting Black-owned businesses as underwriters complements a number of ongoing IDE-related efforts within the firm’s %3Ci%3E10+Actions+to+Address+Racism+and+Inequality%3C%2Fi%3E, and contributes meaningfully to Black equity in society, consistent with the firm’s %3Ci%3EMLT+Black+Equity+at+Work+Bronze+Designation%3C%2Fi%3Ethat was earned earlier this month.

“We are pleased to announce this deal, as we prepare to recognize and celebrate Black History Month beginning next week,” said Eric Aboaf, Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer of State Street Corporation. “By partnering with Black-owned businesses we aim to further improve diverse representation within our industry while amplifying our impact as an organization.”

“Through its strong partnership with diverse-owned investment banks, State Street continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to providing meaningful commercial opportunities to diverse-owned businesses that historically have been underrepresented in the financial services industry,” stated Chris Williams, Chairman, Siebert Williams Shank & Co, LLC.

The aggregate $1.25 billion offering of senior notes priced at the tight end of initial price talk areas for each tranche and had an aggregate final orderbook that was 7.5 times oversubscribed.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $36.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.5 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 42,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2022 includes approximately $59 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

