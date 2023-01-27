PR Newswire

Gifts are part of the FirstEnergy Foundation's annual holiday philanthropic campaign

ERIE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FirstEnergy Foundation has granted surprise "Gifts of the Season" totaling $40,000 to four local nonprofits that are working to make lives better in communities within Penelec's service area.

The recipients of this year's gifts are organizations that provide support services to underserved and vulnerable individuals of all ages across northwest and central Pennsylvania:

ArtsAltoona in Altoona , Blair County ($10,000) – The center's mission is to connect people to the arts to strengthen local communities. The gift will help support the center's "Empowering Arts for Women" program offered at no cost for women in recovery from addiction who receive art lessons across a variety of mediums to help build confidence, self-esteem and communications skills. The center is located in a former temple at 2216 Sixth Ave., Altoona .

– The center's mission is to connect people to the arts to strengthen local communities. The gift will help support the center's "Empowering Arts for Women" program offered at no cost for women in recovery from addiction who receive art lessons across a variety of mediums to help build confidence, self-esteem and communications skills. The center is located in a former temple at 2216 Sixth Ave., . Flood City Youth Fitness Academy in Johnstown , Cambria County ($10,000) – Established in 2007 as the Flood City Boxing Academy to teach boxing skills and exercise drills to area youth not involved in after-school programs, the organization has expanded its mission to serve as a downtown community learning center to provide students a safe haven offering academic enrichment and physical activities. The facilities at 200 Lincoln St. include an indoor track and fitness room and an outdoor playground and roller-skating area. The gift will support the academy's programs and activities that directly impact youth development, support families and improve quality of life in the greater Johnstown area.

Established in 2007 as the Flood City Boxing Academy to teach boxing skills and exercise drills to area youth not involved in after-school programs, the organization has expanded its mission to serve as a downtown community learning center to provide students a safe haven offering academic enrichment and physical activities. The facilities at 200 Lincoln St. include an indoor track and fitness room and an outdoor playground and roller-skating area. The gift will support the academy's programs and activities that directly impact youth development, support families and improve quality of life in the greater area. Free Medical Clinic of DuBois , Clearfield County ($10,000) – The clinic's mission is to provide free medical care and pharmaceutical services to uninsured residents of DuBois and surrounding communities in Clearfield , Elk and Jefferson counties. Services are provided by volunteer and paid staff consisting of physicians, certified registered nurse practitioners and nurses at the 47 West Long Ave. clinic. The gift will help the clinic expand its oral health services to veterans without dental insurance.

The clinic's mission is to provide free medical care and pharmaceutical services to uninsured residents of and surrounding communities in , and counties. Services are provided by volunteer and paid staff consisting of physicians, certified registered nurse practitioners and nurses at the 47 West Long Ave. clinic. The gift will help the clinic expand its oral health services to veterans without dental insurance. NW PA Pride Alliance, Inc. in Erie , Erie County ($10,000) – The alliance works to improve visibility of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersexed and ally/asexual (LGBTQIA) community in the greater Erie area. The gift will support the alliance's efforts to foster equality, respect and diversity through its events and programs. Incorporated in 2012, the alliance holds more than 20 events each year.

"We're proud to support these organizations because their missions align with our commitment to a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace where everyone feels safe, valued, included and respected," said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania operations. "The winners were chosen by FirstEnergy External Affairs employees who identified organizations in their local areas that do extraordinary work to strengthen the community and enhance the lives of vulnerable and underserved populations."

Photos of FirstEnergy's annual "Gifts of the Season" check presentations are being shared on social media using the hashtag #GiftsofFE. Since its inception in 2016, the campaign has awarded more than $500,000 to organizations that work to strengthen communities.

Penelec serves approximately 585,000 customers within 17,600 square miles of northern and central Pennsylvania. Follow Penelec on Twitter @Penelec and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PenelecElectric .

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and provides support to tax-exempt nonprofits, including health and human services agencies, educational organizations, cultural and arts programs and institutions, and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of the Gifts of the Season being presented to organizations by FirstEnergy representatives are available for download on Flickr.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-foundation-presents-gifts-of-the-season-totaling-40-000-to-charitable-organizations-in-penelecs-service-area-301732577.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.