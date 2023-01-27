FirstEnergy Foundation Presents "Gifts of the Season" Totaling $40,000 to Charitable Organizations in Met-Ed's Service Area

57 minutes ago
PR Newswire

READING, Pa., Jan. 27, 2023

Gifts are part of the FirstEnergy Foundation's annual holiday philanthropic campaign

READING, Pa., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FirstEnergy Foundation has granted surprise "Gifts of the Season" totaling $40,000 to four local nonprofits that are working to make lives better in communities within Met-Ed's service area.

The recipients of this year's gifts are organizations that provide support services to underserved and vulnerable individuals of all ages across southeastern and northeastern Pennsylvania:

  • Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties in Bethlehem, ($10,000) – The Arc champions a life of inclusion, opportunity and equity for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Its Infusion of Inclusion program aims to create a more inclusive Lehigh Valley by educating children and establishing accepting, inclusive, kind beliefs in the next generation of leaders while they are young. The gift will support expanding the program to the Easton Area School District.
  • Keystone Military Families in Shoemakersville, Berks County ($10,000) Keystone Military Families provides groceries, clothing, household items and furniture assistance to both active-duty military and their families and veterans in Berks and surrounding counties. The pantry at 331 Main St., Shoemakersville, is available three days per week and offers fresh foods, frozen foods and shelf stable foods. It also carries baby food and diapers, pet foods and supplies, cleaning supplies, toiletries and paper goods. The organization refers clients to partner agencies for assistance with electric and heating bills and medical appointments.
  • York County Veterans Outreach ($10,000)York County Veterans Outreach's (YCVO) mission is to honor, remember and serve veterans and their families. YCVO partners with and financially supports other nonprofits that provide resources and programs for the county's veteran community. One partner is the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank that provides food to six Military Share food distribution locations. YCVO has supplemented the standard monthly food distribution in recent years with added allotments for the holiday season.
  • Working to Empower People for Advancement (WEPA) in Lebanon, Lebanon County ($10,000)– The WEPA Center is committed to assisting individuals and households through workforce development that will empower them to be self-sufficient and enrich the community for future generations. WEPA's new home on South Ninth Street in Lebanon will host programs to offer residents workforce language and skills training, particularly the growing Hispanic community.

"We're proud to support these organizations because their missions align with our commitment to a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace where everyone feels safe, valued, included and respected," said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania operations. "The winners were chosen by FirstEnergy External Affairs employees who identified organizations in their local areas that do extraordinary work to strengthen the community and enhance the lives of vulnerable and underserved populations."

Photos of FirstEnergy's annual "Gifts of the Season" check presentations are being shared on social media using the hashtag #GiftsofFE. Since its inception in 2016, the campaign has awarded more than $500,000 to organizations that work to strengthen communities.

Met-Ed serves approximately 570,000 customers in 14 Pennsylvania counties. Follow Met-Ed on Twitter @Met Ed and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MetEdElectric.

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and provides support to tax-exempt nonprofits, including health and human services agencies, educational organizations, cultural and arts programs and institutions, and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of the Gifts of the Season being presented to organizations by FirstEnergy representatives are available for download on Flickr.

