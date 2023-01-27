PR Newswire

Local gifts totaling $40,000 are part of the FirstEnergy Foundation's annual holiday campaign

CLEVELAND, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FirstEnergy Foundation has granted surprise $20,000 "Gifts of the Season" to two local nonprofits that communities within The Illuminating Company's greater Cleveland service area.

The recipients of this year's gifts are Colors+ Youth Center in Fairview Park and Village of Healing in Euclid – two Cuyahoga County organizations that provide support services to underserved and vulnerable individuals of all ages across northeast Ohio.

"We're proud to support these organizations because their missions align with our commitment to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace where everyone feels valued, included, and respected," said Pat Mullin, acting president of FirstEnergy's Ohio operations. "The winners were chosen by FirstEnergy External Affairs employees who identified organizations in their local areas that do extraordinary work to strengthen the community and enhance the lives of vulnerable and underserved populations."

Colors+ Youth Center is run by two licensed professional mental health counselors who founded the organization because they saw a large gap in services for LGBTQ+ youth in the community. The center offers a variety of programs aimed to strengthen the LGBTQ+ community through advocacy, support, education, and celebration. All programs are run by mental health professionals.

"Colors+ believes that everyone deserves a place to feel safe and be themselves," said Kristen Pepera, co-founder of Colors+ Youth Center. "The generous funds from the FirstEnergy Foundation will allow us to continue to welcome youth from anywhere in the state to our center or participate in free programming."

Village of Healing delivers quality health care services that meet the social and cultural needs of diverse patients to deliver quality of care that eliminates racial and ethnic health disparities.

"We offer all members of the community health care that looks like them and is tailored to fit their specific needs," said Da'na M. Langford, CEO and medical director of Village of Healing. "This gift from FirstEnergy Foundation will help us fulfill our mission to ensure healthcare within our diverse region leads to thriving, not just surviving."

Photos of FirstEnergy's annual "Gifts of the Season" check presentations are being shared on social media using the hashtag #GiftsofFE. Since its inception in 2016, the campaign has awarded more than $500,000 to organizations that work to strengthen communities.

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and provides support to tax-exempt nonprofits, including health and human services agencies, educational organizations, cultural and arts programs and institutions, and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

