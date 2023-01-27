PR Newswire

Local gifts totaling $40,000 are part of the FirstEnergy Foundation's annual holiday campaign

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FirstEnergy Foundation granted surprise $20,000 "Gifts of the Season" to two local nonprofits that are working to make lives better in communities within Toledo Edison's service area.

The recipients of this year's gifts are Sunshine Communities, Inc. in Maumee and Grace Community Center in Toledo – two Lucas County organizations that provide support services to underserved and vulnerable individuals of all ages across northwest Ohio.

"We're proud to support these organizations because their missions align with our commitment to a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace where everyone feels valued, included and respected," said Pat Mullin, acting president of FirstEnergy's Ohio operations. "The winners were chosen by FirstEnergy External Affairs employees who identified organizations in their local areas that do extraordinary work to strengthen the community and enhance the lives of vulnerable and underserved populations."

Sunshine Communities has supported people with developmental and intellectual disabilities for more than 70 years through residential, vocational, clinical, therapeutic, and recreational services. Whether on their main campus in Maumee, or at the dozens of homes in the Toledo area, Sunshine Communities supports more than 250 individuals. Additionally, Sunshine individuals and staff operate Georgette's Grounds and Gifts, a coffee shop located in downtown Maumee and Sunshine Studios, an art studio and gift store offering a work environment to individuals and classes to the community.

"Sunshine's mission is to create a close-knit community among people with developmental disabilities, their families, friends, and staff," said Shannon Bova, chief community relations officer at Sunshine. "The generous funds from the FirstEnergy Foundation will allow us to continue offering services and employment opportunities to individuals with developmental disabilities."

Similarly, Grace Community Center offers employment and career development to jobseekers, General Educational Development test preparation for adults, year-round education and social development programs for young people, and many more services to better the lives of hundreds of families in the northwest Ohio.

"The Center focuses on educating low-income single moms, developing self-esteem opportunities and providing opportunities to assist them to become more employable and more stable," said Elaine Page, executive director of Grace Community Center. "This gift from FirstEnergy Foundation will help us fulfill our mission to support those in need while developing their self-sufficiency and self-actualization."

Photos of FirstEnergy's annual "Gifts of the Season" check presentations are being shared on social media using the hashtag #GiftsofFE. Since its inception in 2016, the campaign has awarded more than $500,000 to organizations that work to strengthen communities.

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and provides support to tax-exempt nonprofits, including health and human services agencies, educational organizations, cultural and arts programs and institutions, and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

Toledo Edison serves nearly 315,000 customers in northwest Ohio. Follow Toledo Edison on Twitter @ToledoEdison or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ToledoEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

