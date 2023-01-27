PR Newswire

Annual campaign provides $40,000 in gifts to local nonprofits

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FirstEnergy Foundation has granted two New Jersey nonprofits with $20,000 "Gifts of the Season," aiding in their mission to make lives brighter within the Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) service area.

Cornerstone Family Programs, based in JCP&L's northern New Jersey region, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County, based in the central New Jersey region, both offer afterschool programs that focus on providing safe, empowering environments for local students.

"We're proud to support these organizations because their missions align with our commitment to a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace where everyone feels valued, included and respected," said Lorna Wisham, president of the FirstEnergy Foundation. "The winners were chosen by FirstEnergy External Affairs employees who identified organizations in their local areas that do extraordinary work to strengthen the community and enhance the lives of vulnerable and underserved populations."

The $20,000 grant to Cornerstone Family Programs will be split between their Morristown Neighborhood House and Dover Project Safe programs. Children in both programs receive academic reinforcement, recreational services and other vital family support. In addition to the academic support, students can interact socially, learn conflict resolution skills and participate in other activities, such as STEM, theater workshops, cooking classes and empowerment discussions.

Morristown Neighborhood House, which has been active for 30 years, operates four afterschool sites for Morristown and Dover students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The Morris School District offers transportation to these sites both before and after school as well as on school holidays and days that have early dismissal. Project Safe operates out of three Dover schools, Monday through Friday, in alignment with the school district's calendar.

"We appreciate the FirstEnergy employees that volunteer with us and are so thankful to the FirstEnergy Foundation for this grant," said Patrice Picard, chief executive officer of Cornerstone Family Programs. "We are now able to expand afterschool scholarships to our families who are struggling in this time of rising costs. What a wonderful gift for them and for us."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County offers trauma-informed services that enhance mental and emotional health – not just for students, but for family and staff as well. Each of the three locations (Asbury Park, Red Bank and Neptune) offer six core program areas focused on education, workforce readiness, character and leadership, health and wellness, and the arts, sports and recreation. The program is open every day after school, as well as in the summer, and is designed for students aged five through 18.

"We are thrilled to receive this generous grant from the FirstEnergy Foundation," said Douglas Eagles, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County. "In a year marked by tough financial conditions, it's truly inspiring to receive this gift that will empower us to continue providing life-transforming programs to our Club kids."

Photos of FirstEnergy's annual "Gifts of the Season" check presentations are being shared on social media using the hashtag #GiftsofFE. Since its inception in 2016, the campaign has awarded more than $500,000 to organizations that work to strengthen communities.

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and provides support to tax-exempt nonprofits, including health and human services agencies, educational organizations, cultural and arts programs and institutions, and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million New Jersey customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

