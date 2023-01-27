FirstEnergy Foundation Presents "Gifts of the Season" to Local Organizations in the JCP&L Service Area

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 27, 2023

Annual campaign provides $40,000 in gifts to local nonprofits

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FirstEnergy Foundation has granted two New Jersey nonprofits with $20,000 "Gifts of the Season," aiding in their mission to make lives brighter within the Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) service area.

JCPL_Logo.jpg

Cornerstone Family Programs, based in JCP&L's northern New Jersey region, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County, based in the central New Jersey region, both offer afterschool programs that focus on providing safe, empowering environments for local students.

"We're proud to support these organizations because their missions align with our commitment to a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace where everyone feels valued, included and respected," said Lorna Wisham, president of the FirstEnergy Foundation. "The winners were chosen by FirstEnergy External Affairs employees who identified organizations in their local areas that do extraordinary work to strengthen the community and enhance the lives of vulnerable and underserved populations."

The $20,000 grant to Cornerstone Family Programs will be split between their Morristown Neighborhood House and Dover Project Safe programs. Children in both programs receive academic reinforcement, recreational services and other vital family support. In addition to the academic support, students can interact socially, learn conflict resolution skills and participate in other activities, such as STEM, theater workshops, cooking classes and empowerment discussions.

Morristown Neighborhood House, which has been active for 30 years, operates four afterschool sites for Morristown and Dover students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The Morris School District offers transportation to these sites both before and after school as well as on school holidays and days that have early dismissal. Project Safe operates out of three Dover schools, Monday through Friday, in alignment with the school district's calendar.

"We appreciate the FirstEnergy employees that volunteer with us and are so thankful to the FirstEnergy Foundation for this grant," said Patrice Picard, chief executive officer of Cornerstone Family Programs. "We are now able to expand afterschool scholarships to our families who are struggling in this time of rising costs. What a wonderful gift for them and for us."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County offers trauma-informed services that enhance mental and emotional health – not just for students, but for family and staff as well. Each of the three locations (Asbury Park, Red Bank and Neptune) offer six core program areas focused on education, workforce readiness, character and leadership, health and wellness, and the arts, sports and recreation. The program is open every day after school, as well as in the summer, and is designed for students aged five through 18.

"We are thrilled to receive this generous grant from the FirstEnergy Foundation," said Douglas Eagles, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County. "In a year marked by tough financial conditions, it's truly inspiring to receive this gift that will empower us to continue providing life-transforming programs to our Club kids."

Photos of FirstEnergy's annual "Gifts of the Season" check presentations are being shared on social media using the hashtag #GiftsofFE. Since its inception in 2016, the campaign has awarded more than $500,000 to organizations that work to strengthen communities.

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and provides support to tax-exempt nonprofits, including health and human services agencies, educational organizations, cultural and arts programs and institutions, and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million New Jersey customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

Editor's Note: Photos of the Gifts of the Season being presented to organizations by FirstEnergy representatives are available for download on Flickr.

favicon.png?sn=CL98303&sd=2023-01-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstenergy-foundation-presents-gifts-of-the-season-to-local-organizations-in-the-jcpl-service-area-301732588.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL98303&Transmission_Id=202301271245PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL98303&DateId=20230127
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.