LIMA, Peru, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercorp Financial Services Inc. ("IFS" or "the Company") (BVL/NYSE: IFS) announced today that due to unexpected scheduling conflicts, it has rescheduled its Fourth Quarter 2022 earnings conference call & video webcast presentation.

***New Date and Time***

The conference call will now take place on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 10:00 am Lima Time / 10:00 am New York Time.

Presenting for IFS:
Mr. Luis Felipe Castellanos - Chief Executive Officer, Intercorp Financial Services
Ms. Michela Casassa - Chief Financial Officer, Intercorp Financial Services
Mr. Gonzalo Basadre – Chief Executive Officer, Interseguro
Mr. Bruno Ferreccio – Chief Executive Officer, Inteligo
Mr. Carlos Tori, Executive Vice President of Payments at Intercorp Financial Services

The conference call can be accessed through the following numbers:
From within the U.S.: 1 (866) 807-9684
From outside the U.S.: +1 (412) 317-5415
Conference ID: IFS

There will be a live video webcast presentation on this event available at:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=usfyY5EN

A replay of this conference call will be available shortly after its conclusion at: www.ifs.com.pe

Intercorp Financial Services will release Fourth Quarter 2022 results on Monday, February 13, 2023, after the market closes.

In accordance with IFS' corporate disclosure policy, the Company's Quiet Period began on January 20, 2023, and will conclude after Fourth Quarter 2022 financial results have been published. During the Quiet Period, IFS will not disclosure any financial information or comment on its financial results or operations.

About the Company:

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. ("IFS"), is a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Panama, and has securities listed on the Lima Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. IFS is a leading provider of financial services in Peru. IFS' main subsidiaries are Banco Internacional del Perú, S.A.A.-Interbank ("Interbank"), Interseguro Compañía de Seguros, S.A. ("Interseguro"), Inteligo Group Corp. ("Inteligo") and Procesos de Medios de Pago S.A. and its subsidiary Izipay S.A.C. ("Izipay"). Interbank is a full-service bank providing general banking services to retail and commercial customers. Interseguro is a leading insurance company, providing annuities, individual life insurance, disability insurance and survivor benefits, and mandatory traffic accident insurance. Inteligo is a fast-growing provider of wealth management services through Inteligo Bank Ltd. and Interfondos, as well as brokerage services through Inteligo SAB. Izipay is a payments company and provider of products and services related to payments acquirer, correspondent banking and credit cards processor.

For more information, please visit www.ifs.com.pe.

