1 hours ago
PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2023

Uber partners with It's On Us and the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administration (IACLEA) to share rideshare safety tips as students return to campus.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As students return to college campuses after winter break, Uber (

NYSE:UBER, Financial) is doubling down on its commitment to raising awareness of rideshare safety. Uber has partnered with It's On Us and IACLEA to develop rideshare safety tips which are shared in-app with riders picked up or dropped off at more than 2,000 US college campuses.

Uber has partnered with It's On Us and IACLEA to develop rideshare safety tips which are shared in-app with riders

College campuses across the US will also receive posters featuring important safety tips, including reminding riders to 'Check Your Ride' before getting into the vehicle. We always encourage riders to verify the license plate, car make and model, and driver's photo and name before getting into the car. If students are ordering a trip for someone else, please pass along vehicle and driver information so those riders can verify they are getting into the right vehicle.

Uber also has a number of other safety features built directly into the app, such as:

  • Verify Your Ride: This feature gives you a unique 4-digit PIN to verbally provide to the driver before the trip can start, helping ensure you are getting into the right car. You can opt-in to Verify Your Ride by going into your settings within the app and turning on Verify Your Ride. Choose to use it for every trip or just at night.
  • Share My Trip: Once a trip starts, tap Share My Trip in the app to share your driver's name, photo, license plate, and location with a friend or family member so they can follow the trip in real time. They will receive a text or push notification that tracks your trip and estimated time of arrival.
  • Emergency Button: If there is ever an emergency, 911 is just a few taps away. Simply tap on the safety toolkit and select 911 assistance. The app displays your live location and trip details, so you can share them with the emergency dispatcher. And in a growing number of US cities, this information is automatically provided to the authorities.
  • "Live Help" from an ADT Safety Agent: For those situations that don't rise to the level of needing police, fire, or medical attention, students can request a call or text from an ADT safety agent who can stay in contact with them during the duration of the trip. They will be able to call 911 if necessary.

Starting today It's On Us, a leading nonprofit in college campus sexual assault prevention, will help distribute vouchers for a discounted Uber ride when students at select colleges read our safety material. Colleges included in this initiative are the University of California at San Diego; New Mexico State University; University of Portland; St. Edward's University; Lake Forest College; University of Rhode Island; Kutztown University; Boston University; Clemson University; and Florida Institute of Technology.

We want to remind students to stick together, check in with friends and loved ones before they go out, stay vigilant at night, trust their gut if something seems out of the ordinary and call 911 in an emergency.

