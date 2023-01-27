Sky Investment Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 121 stocks valued at a total of $423.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sky Investment Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 12,910-share investment in OTCPK:ADDYY. Previously, the stock had a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.47 during the quarter.

On 01/27/2023, adidas AG traded for a price of $80.92 per share and a market cap of $29.54Bil. The stock has returned -38.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, adidas AG has a price-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-book ratio of 4.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.86 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Sky Investment Group LLC bought 6,432 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 17,191. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 01/27/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $152.33 per share and a market cap of $406.08Bil. The stock has returned -48.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-book ratio of 3.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.49 and a price-sales ratio of 3.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Sky Investment Group LLC bought 1,529 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 3,757. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $319.83.

On 01/27/2023, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $371.935 per share and a market cap of $169.79Bil. The stock has returned -24.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-book ratio of 12.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.85 and a price-sales ratio of 9.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Sky Investment Group LLC bought 2,746 shares of NYSE:ABBV for a total holding of 36,835. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.33.

On 01/27/2023, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $146.94 per share and a market cap of $257.85Bil. The stock has returned 12.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-book ratio of 16.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.60 and a price-sales ratio of 4.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Sky Investment Group LLC bought 2,710 shares of NYSE:AVY for a total holding of 8,030. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $178.19.

On 01/27/2023, Avery Dennison Corp traded for a price of $187.785 per share and a market cap of $15.05Bil. The stock has returned -3.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avery Dennison Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-book ratio of 7.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

