UBS advisor team The Schoff Group named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list

60 minutes ago
UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that The+Schoff+Group, an advisor team in the firm’s Rochester, NY office, has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2023.

With over 100 years of collective experience, The Schoff Group provides comprehensive wealth management advice to individuals and their families as well as equity compensation services to corporations, their key employees and executives.

“This recognition is a testament not only to their talent but also to their ability to collaborate and problem-solve, always putting clients first and empowering them to pursue what matters most to them,” said Ben Tarantino, Managing Director, New York State Market Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. “The Schoff Group represents what UBS is all about: one fully integrated team that embraces the resources of the firm for the benefit of the client.”

Founded with a focus on individual wealth management and corporate stock plans, The Schoff Group has grown into a multi-generational team of 13 professionals. Most recently, the team has expanded to include institutional investment consulting by partnering with a multi-employer pension plan specialist. The Schoff Group focuses on creating a fulfilling, holistic experience for their clients through personalized relationships, wealth management education and tailored strategies that can help them maximize the potential long-term value of their stock plan benefits.

Founder, Managing Director, and Financial Advisor William Schoff credits the team’s relationship-centric approach for their success, saying “I’m so proud that our team can provide the range of solutions for clients with the highest levels of integrity. It is unique to have a full-service “boutique” team right here Rochester, comparable to teams in major cities like New York and Chicago, but we all choose to live, work, and contribute to the local community.”

The Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list features 2,800 teams with cumulative assets of roughly $4 trillion. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of quantitative and qualitative criteria, including telephone, virtual and in-person interviews.

For the full list and further information visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Flists%2Fwealth-management-teams-best-in-state%2F

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

