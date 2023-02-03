VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSX-V:AGX)(OTC QB:AGXPF)(F:WPZ) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce their participation at The Metals Investor Forum & Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.

Investors and interested parties are invited to meet with management for an update on the Company's key milestones and upcoming catalysts. The events will be held in person on the following days:

Metals Investor Forum - January 27-28 at Fairmont Pacific Rim, Vancouver, BC. Silver X will be presenting on January 28th at 3:40 pm PST during Session 4 with Chen Lin as the host.

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference - January 29-30 Vancouver Convention Centre Vancouver, BC. Booth 235

About Silver X

Silver X is a high-growth silver developer and producer in South America, currently producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc from its 100% owned Tangana project within The Recuperada Silver District in Central Peru while advancing the Plata-Esperanza Mine to restart production in 2024.

The Company owns a large >20,000 hectares land package, containing up to 200 Moz AgEq in 14.4 MT of high-grade ore. With a 720 tpd fully operational plant, the Company has the vision to reach 5 Moz AgEq* by 2025.

In January 2023, the company declared commercial production at the Project after a successful commissioning period over the year 2022, which included the ramp-up of mining and processing activities at the Project to sustainable metal throughput levels. The Company will continue to seek opportunities to further optimize the throughput and availabilities to achieve and ultimately exceed the Mine's current 720 tonnes per day design nameplate capacity.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

José M. Garcia

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

SILVER X MINING CORP.

[email protected]

https://www.silverxmining.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking information"). Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may include, without limitation, exploration plans, results of operations, expected performance at the Project, the ability of the new zones at the Project to feed production at the Company's Nueva Recuperada Plant in the near term, the Company's belief that the Tangana system will provide considerable resource expansion potential, that the Company will be able to mine the Tangana Mining Unit in an economic manner, and the expected financial performance of the Company.

The following are some of the assumptions upon which forward-looking information is based: that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; demand for, and stable or improving price for the commodities we produce; receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner; that the Company will not experience any material accident, labour dispute or failure of plant or equipment or other material disruption in the Company's operations at the Project and Nueva Recuperada Plant; the availability of financing for operations and development; the Company's ability to procure equipment and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; that the estimates of the resources at the Project and the geological, operational and price assumptions on which these and the Company's operations are based are within reasonable bounds of accuracy (including with respect to size, grade and recovery); the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and directors; and the ability of management to execute strategic goals.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to those risks described in the Company's annual and interim MD&As and in its public documents filed on www.sedar.com from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Silver X Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/737082/Silver-X-To-Participate-in-the-Metals-Investor-Forum-Vancouver-Resource-Investment-Conference



