American Conservative Values ETF Agrees with Trump and Dumps AT&T

60 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / Today, The American Conservative Values ETF (NYSE:ACVF) announced it will opportunistically divest its holdings of and has initiated "Refuse to Buy" ratings for AT&T Inc. (T) as well as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

ACVF attempts to dynamically align with the concerns of politically conservative investors without sacrificing performance.[ACVF Factsheet] [Videos] "We do not want to invest in Disney, Meta, Blackrock, Google… We do not want to give these companies that are eagerly working to destroy conservative values our hard-earned investment dollars, and neither should you," states ACVF CEO and co-founder William Flaig. [List of current Boycotts]

In a post on his Truth Social network, former President Donald Trump wrote:

"WOW. AT&T DIRECTV REMOVES NEWSMAX FROM ITS CHANNEL LINEUP. This disgusting move comes after "deplatforming" OAN last year. The Radical Left seems to have taken over the mind and soul of AT&T. This is a big blow to the Republican Party, and to America itself." [Click here for full story]

ACVF's President and co-founder, Tom Carter, stated: "We have a long history with AT&T. They were one of our inaugural boycotts when we launched. Following AT&T's divesture of CNN last year, we reevaluated and removed ACVF's boycott of AT&T in October 2022 placing them on probation. [Press Release]"

ACVF has been keeping an eye on AT&T since, and it didn't take long for them to show their true colors, dropping Newsmax as they had done previously to One America Network (OAN). This action by AT&T resulted in the management team's decision to opportunistically liquidate ACVF's holdings of AT&T (T) in response.

Every January, in solidarity with the "National March for Life Movement" and the "National Prayer Vigil for Life," ACVF reviews its healthcare holdings for opportunities to expand its Sanctity of Life advocacy. After reviewing ACVF's relative performance and risk to the S&P 500 the management team concluded that ACVF had the capacity to increase its Sanctity of Life advocacy. [Ideology]

"We strongly feel that we are in a position to meaningfully increase our commitment to conservative right-to-life values," said Flaig.

After a thorough review, the team decided upon the liquidation of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) as part of ACVF's periodic portfolio reconstitution and rebalancing.

The adviser will determine the best course of action to sell our existing holdings under the most favorable conditions.

"Giving conservative investors the power to respond to such concerns is an example of why we built ACVF," said ACVF President and co-founder Tom Carter, adding that "the management team continually seeks to better understand politically conservative investors' sentiments and opinions as corporate reputations are impacted by news events and market performance."

"We must hold these companies accountable for their actions and insist on transparency. We need to vote with our wallets. Politically conservative consumers and investors have started to react, boycotting goods and services as well as denying them access to the capital they need. ACVF is currently refusing to invest in 33 such companies," said CEO and co-founder William Flaig, adding "I'm proud to offer an alternative to the S&P 500, which currently keeps 25 cents of every invested dollar from these companies."

About ACVF

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is based on the conviction that politically active companies negatively impact their shareholder returns as well as support issues and causes that conflict with our conservative political ideals, beliefs, and values.

ACVF's priority is shareholder returns and providing an investment alternative for politically conservative investors. Simply put, ACVF seeks to boycott as many companies hostile to conservative values as possible without sacrificing performance. ACVF is designed to replace your current large-cap investments.

