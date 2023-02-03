HII Hosts Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday at Ingalls Shipbuilding

PASCAGOULA, Miss., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (: HII) announced that Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday visited the company’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division on Thursday, Jan. 26 during a trip to the Gulf Coast. While in Pascagoula, Gilday met with Ingalls leadership and toured the shipyard including amphibious assault ship Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) and guided missile destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125).

“Our team was honored to have Adm. Gilday invest time in our shipyard,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “We value the opportunity to reinforce our commitment as a dedicated partner in national security, and that we are ready for whatever the future may bring.”

Gilday last visited Ingalls in March 2020 for the christening of Jack H. Lucas, the Navy’s first Flight III destroyer and most capable and sophisticated surface combatant being built to date. Since the christening, Jack H. Lucas completed the initial builder’s sea trials, testing Flight III systems underway for the first time. In December, Ingalls was awarded a complex change of integrating conventional prompt strike modernizations on Zumwalt-class destroyers USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) and Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001).

“Great visit yesterday to our arsenal on the Gulf Coast,” Gilday said. “Really appreciate the incredible effort and teamwork from our industry partners.”

For nearly 85 years, Ingalls has designed, built and maintained amphibious ships, destroyers, and cutters for the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard. Ingalls is simultaneously building four classes of ships and has pioneered the development and production of technologically advanced, highly capable ships for the surface Navy fleet for decades.

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-hosts-chief-of-naval-operations-adm-michael-gilday-at-ingalls-shipbuilding.

Recently, nearly $1 billion was invested in infrastructure, facility and toolsets at Ingalls enabling shipbuilders to improve product flow and process and efficiency, and enhancing product quality. Ingalls is supported by over 1,200 suppliers across 49 states and is the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi and a major contributor to the economic growth of Alabama.

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

Kimberly Aguillard
[email protected]
(228) 935-6821

