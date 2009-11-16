KIA AMERICA AND KIA GEORGIA CONTRIBUTE $100,000 TO THE AMERICAN RED CROSS OF GEORGIA IN SUPPORT OF TORNADO RELIEF INITIATIVES

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America and Kia Georgia announced a joint $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross of Georgia to help those affected by recent tornadoes across Georgia, which destroyed or caused major damage to more than 500 homes in the state and affected at least a dozen team members from Kia's U.S. manufacturing plant in West Point, Georgia. The donation will support the non-profit as it works to facilitate temporary shelter and support for tornado victims. In addition to the monetary donation, Kia will also collect supplies for tornado victims and disaster relief workers.

Kia_Logo.jpg

"We are devastated by the tornado destruction across Georgia, which has impacted the lives of many, including Kia team members and families. We are committed to supporting the American Red Cross of Georgia's disaster relief efforts for those impacted by the tornadoes," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. "As proud members of the community, Kia thanks the American Red Cross of Georgia for its relentless support for those in need, during times of disaster and beyond."

Kia's support of the American Red Cross is a further extension of the brand's "Accelerate The Good" charitable initiative, which has provided nearly $14 million to those in need since 2019. In addition to disaster relief, Kia has also made donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases; established scholarships for students in need looking to pursue their dreams of higher education; provided PPE to medical facilities nationwide during the pandemic; and partnered with animal welfare organizations including those that help rescue and preserve the endangered sea turtle population and those that help shelter animals find their forever homes.

"The Red Cross of Georgia is grateful to Kia America and Kia Georgia for their generous donation to help provide relief to those impacted by disasters here in our state," said Dee Dixon, Regional Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross of Georgia. "With this support, our dedicated Red Cross volunteers will continue to deliver safe shelter, food, comfort and hope to those in need."

Kia will encourage its employees, dealer network and vendor partners to provide additional support via a donation microsite in partnership with the American Red Cross of Georgia and by donating supplies on-site at its West Point, Georgia plant. For information on how to donate please visit www.redcross.org.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

Kia Georgia – about us

Kia Georgia, Inc. is the first manufacturing site in North America for Kia Corporation based in Seoul, Korea. With an annual capacity of 340,000 units, Kia Georgia is located on 2,200 acres in West Point, Ga. and began mass production on Nov. 16, 2009. Kia Georgia is home to the Telluride SUV, Sorento SUV, Sportage SUV and the K5 mid-size sedan.

favicon.png?sn=LA98895&sd=2023-01-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-and-kia-georgia-contribute-100-000-to-the-american-red-cross-of-georgia-in-support-of-tornado-relief-initiatives-301732712.html

SOURCE Kia America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA98895&Transmission_Id=202301271500PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA98895&DateId=20230127
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.