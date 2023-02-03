The Coach Foundation Brings Mentoring to the Fashion Industry with Dream It Real

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / At Tapestry (

NYSE:TPR, Financial), we know that mentorship creates opportunities and removes barriers for the next generation, and it's particularly critical for nurturing diverse talent and creating a more empowered and inclusive industry. Coach, part of Tapestry's iconic house of brands, brings mentoring to life through its Dream It Real program which is focused on providing opportunities and removing barriers for the next generation of young people who have the courage to dream it real. We believe in the power of the next generation in helping create a more equitable world, and that their ideas, actions and leadership will solve today's most pressing issues around climate change, social justice, public health and more.

Check out the video below from Coach's Dream It Real mentorship program.

Joanne C. Crevoiserat, Tapestry's CEO, shared advice her own mentor gave her: "To be successful in our careers, we don't have to become experts in everything. Lean into your strengths and surround yourself with colleagues whose skill sets complement yours. Together, you will deliver results for your business and grow professionally."

Tapestry and the Coach Foundation know it takes more than dollars to support the dreams of the next generation. That's why we also provide mentorship to our Dream It Real scholars. Every year, we match 250+ Coach employees with students to support them as they explore their personal and professional goals. Students are strategically matched with an employee with similar interests and career paths, meeting 4-5 times per year in addition to hosting the students at our corporate offices 1-2 times per year for ‘Dream Days'.

Dream It Real has reached over 150,000 young people around the world and has a goal to provide 5,000 scholarships to students by 2025. By developing thoughtful, life-changing opportunities for the next generation, the Coach Foundation is uplifting the voices of tomorrow.

Learn more about Dream It Real here: https://www.coach.com/coachfoundation

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tapestry, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tapestry, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tapestry-inc
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Tapestry, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737120/The-Coach-Foundation-Brings-Mentoring-to-the-Fashion-Industry-with-Dream-It-Real

img.ashx?id=737120

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.