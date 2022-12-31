For the year ending December 31, 2022, the Matthews China Fund (Trades, Portfolio) returned -24.40% (Investor Class) and -24.31% (Institutional Class), while its benchmark, the MSCI China Index, returned -21.80% over the same period. For the fourth quarter, the Fund returned 16.98% (Investor Class) and 17.09% (Institutional Class), while the benchmark returned 13.53%.

Market Environment:

Chinese equities were weak and choppy most of the year with continued worry of an economic growth slowdown in the country, weighed down by COVID-19 and enforced lockdowns, ADR delisting pricing pressures and investor worries that Russia-like sanctions could be implemented upon select Chinese companies. Additionally, geopolitical headwinds combined with disappointing announcements post the 20th Party Congress weighed on markets. China’s property market sentiment continued to be negative, and the real estate sector has been hit hard as potential buyers and local government casted doubts on whether some financially distressed developers can finish and deliver their pre-sold homes on time.

However, the last quarter of the year saw a reversal as Chinese equities posted some of the strongest results within global markets with a rebound in sentiment stemming from the government’s statements and actions which support the easing of COVID-related restrictions in favor of ‘living with Covid’ policies. The roll-back of COVID restrictions gained momentum during the quarter spurring speculation of a forthcoming increase in consumer discretionary activity and overall mobility.

Performance Contributors and Detractors:

The portfolio’s allocation and stock selection within the consumer discretionary, consumer staples and health care sectors contributed the most to the Fund’s relative performance for the full year. Among individual securities, Pinduoduo ( PDD, Financial), one of China’s largest ecommerce platforms that started its businesses with a focus on lower-tier city, price sensitive consumers directly through its interactive shopping experience, was the largest contributor to both absolute and relative performance for the year. Pinduoduo’s stronger-than-expected earnings results contributed to its stock appreciation. The company’s platform has been growing faster than peers and has also experienced continued strong momentum of delivering monetization of the business model. Additionally, Pinduoduo continues to execute its cost cutting efforts. Opportunities in localization plays such as Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering ( SZSE:300832, Financial), an in vitro diagnostics (IVD) equipment and reagent provider, also did well amid rising geopolitical tensions. The company's products facilitate lab testing efforts in China's hospitals and pharmaceutical industries.

On the other hand, holdings in the information technology and real estate sectors were among the top detractors to relative performance for the year. Technology holdings, including Naura Technology ( SZSE:002371, Financial), detracted amid regulatory policies and harsher new technology export controls introduced by the U.S., which prohibit high-end equipment to be exported to China. The country’s technology-related companies may slow their CapEx expansion and expenditures as they will not as easily move up the technology curve into more advanced processes. CIFI ( HKSE:00884, Financial), a property developer focused on building houses near the outer perimeter of tier-one cities, was another detractor to performance. The stock fell amid deepening market concerns about the outlook of the overall property market in China. However, we remain constructive on CIFI’s long-term prospects as the company has an enviable nationwide footprint, giving it a strong base for future growth. On a long-term view, while we expect demand for real estate to moderate in growth, there is an opportunity for valuations to recover from current depressed levels.

Notable Portfolio Changes:

During the quarter, we initiated new positions—as well as added to existing positions—within the consumer discretionary sector that have seen significant valuation compression given policy uncertainties, as well as to positions that we view will benefit from China’s reopening as the country continues to relax its COVID policies. We also initiated positions in Galaxy Entertainment ( HKSE:00027, Financial), a Macau casino operator, as we believe the company will benefit from the reopening. We also initiated positions in China Education Group ( HKSE:00839, Financial), a vocational education provider in China, as it is becoming increasingly clear that the government is more supportive in the vocational education space and regulatory headwinds are easing.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, China’s reopening will unfortunately be messy and the road to recovery will not be a smooth one. However, the overall direction of recovery remains clear, and we expect much of the COVID-related disruptions endured in 2022 to be behind. Global economic outlook looks increasingly uncertain as the U.S. continues to slow, and Europe’s economic outlook continues to look fragile. In this environment, China will have to depend ever more on its internal growth engine for recovery. This could be a challenge pending more encouraging signs of recovery on the property, consumption and industrial output fronts, although we are cautiously optimistic that China will manage through these challenges given potential government support. Valuations wise, the Hong Kong market has rebounded, with positive stock performance in the fourth quarter of 2022, bolstered by end-of-COVID optimism. The A-share market, however, has not quite reacted to much of the good news surrounding COVID relaxation. Coupled with valuations that are now more attractive, the A-share market stands to benefit from positive catalysts this year and, in our views, is well positioned for an improvement in 2023.