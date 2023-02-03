BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings on March 1, 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) ("BlackRock Capital Investment" or the "Company") announced today that it will report earnings for the fourth quarter 2022 on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 after the close of the financial markets.

BlackRock Capital Investment invites all interested persons to attend its webcast/teleconference at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 financial results. The Company's fourth quarter earnings release will be available in the investor relations section of its website, www.blackrockbkcc.com.

Members of the public who are interested in participating in the teleconference should dial, from the United States, (844) 394-5144 or from outside the United States, +1 (773) 305-6865, 10 minutes before 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023 and reference the BlackRock Capital Investment Conference Call (ID Number 9602125). A live, listen-only webcast will also be available via the investor relations section of www.blackrockbkcc.com. This teleconference can also be accessed using Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Firefox via this link: BlackRock+Capital+Investment+Corporation+Fourth+Quarter+2022+Earnings+Call. Once clicked-on, please enter your information to be connected. Please note that the link becomes active fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The teleconference and the webcast will be available for replay by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023 and ending at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The replay of the teleconference can be accessed via the following link: BlackRock+Capital+Investment+Corporation+Fourth+Quarter+2022+Earnings+Call+Replay. To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of www.blackrockbkcc.com.

About BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

Formed in 2005, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides debt and equity capital to middle-market companies.

The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. We invest primarily in middle-market companies in the form of senior debt securities and loans, and our investment portfolio may include junior secured and unsecured debt securities and loans, each of which may include an equity component.

Available Information

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, earnings releases and other financial information are available on its website at www.blackrockbkcc.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230127005353r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005353/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.