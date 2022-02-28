Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) announced today the tax treatment for its 2022 distributions. The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid:

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.

Common Stock (CUSIP # 78573L106)

Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

per Share Total

Ordinary

Dividends Non-

Qualified

Dividends Qualified

Dividends Non-Dividend

Distributions 02/11/2022 02/28/2022 $ 0.3000000 $ 0.2185411 $ 0.2185411 $ 0.0000000 $ 0.0841589 05/16/2022 05/31/2022 0.3000000 0.2185411 0.2185411 0.0000000 0.0814589 08/17/2022 08/31/2022 0.3000000 0.2185411 0.2185411 0.0000000 0.0814589 11/17/2022 11/30/2022 0.3000000 0.2185411 0.2185411 0.0000000 0.0814589 $ 1.2000000 $ 0.8741644 $ 0.8741644 $ 0.0000000 $ 0.3258356 100.00% 72.85% 27.15%

The 2022 Non-Qualified Ordinary Dividends are also reported on Form 1099-DIV, Box 5, Section 199A Dividends. Treasury Regulation §1.199A-3(c)(2)(ii) requires that shareholders hold their REIT shares for at least 45 days in order for the dividends to be treated as Section 199A Dividends. Shareholders should consult with their tax advisors to determine whether this requirement affects any portion of the dividends included in Box 5.

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests”.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq:SBRA), a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

