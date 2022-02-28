Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Distributions

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) announced today the tax treatment for its 2022 distributions. The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid:

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.

Common Stock (CUSIP # 78573L106)

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
per Share

Total
Ordinary
Dividends

Non-
Qualified
Dividends

Qualified
Dividends

Non-Dividend
Distributions

02/11/2022

02/28/2022

$ 0.3000000

$ 0.2185411

$ 0.2185411

$ 0.0000000

$ 0.0841589

05/16/2022

05/31/2022

0.3000000

0.2185411

0.2185411

0.0000000

0.0814589

08/17/2022

08/31/2022

0.3000000

0.2185411

0.2185411

0.0000000

0.0814589

11/17/2022

11/30/2022

0.3000000

0.2185411

0.2185411

0.0000000

0.0814589

$ 1.2000000

$ 0.8741644

$ 0.8741644

$ 0.0000000

$ 0.3258356

100.00%

72.85%

27.15%

The 2022 Non-Qualified Ordinary Dividends are also reported on Form 1099-DIV, Box 5, Section 199A Dividends. Treasury Regulation §1.199A-3(c)(2)(ii) requires that shareholders hold their REIT shares for at least 45 days in order for the dividends to be treated as Section 199A Dividends. Shareholders should consult with their tax advisors to determine whether this requirement affects any portion of the dividends included in Box 5.

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests”.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq:SBRA), a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

