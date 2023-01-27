Traynor Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 218 stocks valued at a total of $709.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Traynor Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 31,729 shares. The trade had a 0.6899999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.65.

On 01/27/2023, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $203.65 per share and a market cap of $506.27Bil. The stock has returned -7.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 86.66, a price-book ratio of 23.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 64.98 and a price-sales ratio of 18.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IVE by 29,446 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.12.

On 01/27/2023, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $154.46 per share and a market cap of $25.89Bil. The stock has returned 5.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a price-book ratio of 2.63.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:SOXX by 10,629 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $347.52.

On 01/27/2023, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund traded for a price of $407.1 per share and a market cap of $6.92Bil. The stock has returned -7.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a price-book ratio of 4.31.

During the quarter, Traynor Capital Management, Inc. bought 6,930 shares of NYSE:NOC for a total holding of 14,418. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $521.66.

On 01/27/2023, Northrop Grumman Corp traded for a price of $437.65 per share and a market cap of $66.32Bil. The stock has returned 18.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Northrop Grumman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-book ratio of 4.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:NFLX by 11,769 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $280.49.

On 01/27/2023, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $360.77 per share and a market cap of $159.82Bil. The stock has returned -6.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-book ratio of 7.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.21 and a price-sales ratio of 5.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

