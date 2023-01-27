Equius Partners, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3 HAMILTON LANDING, SUITE 260 NOVATO, CA 94949

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $324.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Equius Partners, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Equius Partners, Inc. bought 372,961 shares of BATS:DISV for a total holding of 493,367. The trade had a 2.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.85.

On 01/27/2023, Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $24.49 per share and a market cap of $848.58Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a price-book ratio of 0.69.

Equius Partners, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:DFIV by 134,130 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.02.

On 01/27/2023, Dimensional International Value ETF traded for a price of $33.09 per share and a market cap of $4.90Bil. The stock has returned -1.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a price-book ratio of 0.93.

Equius Partners, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAT by 69,653 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.77.

On 01/27/2023, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF traded for a price of $47.55 per share and a market cap of $8.09Bil. The stock has returned 8.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

During the quarter, Equius Partners, Inc. bought 85,205 shares of ARCA:DFSV for a total holding of 173,454. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.73.

On 01/27/2023, Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $26.96 per share and a market cap of $1.20Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.21.

Equius Partners, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:DFUV by 58,899 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.23.

On 01/27/2023, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF traded for a price of $35.36 per share and a market cap of $8.55Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a price-book ratio of 2.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.