TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) today announced the income tax treatment of its 2022 common stock and its 6.25% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred”) dividends.

The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash dividends paid to the Company’s common stockholders for the tax year ended December 31, 2022:

Common Stock (CUSIP # 87266M107)

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Total Distribution

per Share

Ordinary Income

per Share (1)

Capital Gain

per Share

Non-Dividend

Distribution

3/29/2022

4/25/2022

$0.2400

$0.2400

$0.0000

$0.0000

6/28/2022

7/25/2022

0.2400

0.2400

0.0000

0.0000

9/28/2022

10/25/2022

0.2400

0.2400

0.0000

0.0000

12/29/2022(2)

1/25/2023

0.2400

0.2400

0.0000

0.0000

Totals

$0.9600

$0.9600

$0.0000

$0.0000

The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash dividends paid to the holders of the Company’s Series C Preferred Stock for the tax year ended December 31, 2022:

Series C Preferred Stock (CUSIP# 87266M206)

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Total Distribution

per Share

Ordinary Income

per Share (1)

Capital Gain

per Share

Non-Dividend

Distribution

3/18/2022

3/30/2022

$0.3906

$0.3906

$0.0000

$0.0000

6/20/2022

6/30/2022

0.3906

0.3906

0.0000

0.0000

9/20/2022

9/30/2022

0.3906

0.3906

0.0000

0.0000

12/20/2022

12/30/2022

0.3906

0.3906

0.0000

0.0000

Totals

$1.5624

$1.5624

$0.0000

$0.0000

  1. Ordinary Income dividends are eligible for the 20% deduction applicable to “qualified REIT dividends” pursuant to IRC Section 199A.
  2. Pursuant to IRC Section 857(b)(9), cash distributions declared in October, November or December of 2022 to shareholders of record in such month and paid by the end of January 2023, are treated for federal income tax purposes as received by shareholders on December 31, 2022 to the extent of the Company’s 2022 tax earnings and profits.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company’s dividends. For additional information, refer to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

ABOUT TRTX

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that originates, acquires, and manages primarily first mortgage loans secured by institutional properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of global alternative asset management firm TPG Inc. (NASDAQ: TPG). For more information regarding TRTX, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tpgrefinance.com%2F.

