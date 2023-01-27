PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the final calculation of the dividend tax status for dividends paid to common stockholders in 2022. The respective tax attributes of the dividends paid per share are outlined below:

Realty Income Corporation Common Stock (CUSIP: 756109104)

Total Common Dividends Paid Per Share in 2022 $ 2.9670000 Ordinary Income Portion of Dividend $ 2.7867654 (93.925%) Total Capital Gain Distribution(1) $ 0.1802346 (6.075%)





(1) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain of $0.0784152, or 2.643% of the total common dividends paid in 2022, and Section 897 Gain of $0.1802346, or 6.075% of the total common dividends paid in 2022, both represent additional characterization of, and are part of, "Total Capital Gain Distribution."

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of any Realty Income dividends received.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 11,700 real estate properties owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 631 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 54-year operating history and increased the dividend 118 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

