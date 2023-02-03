CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT (or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DRTT, TSX: DRT), a global leader in industrialized construction, today announced the departure of Jeff Dopheide as the Company’s Chief Revenue Officer.



Benjamin Urban, CEO, commented, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and everyone at DIRTT, I’d like to thank Mr. Dopheide for his contributions to the company and wish him all the best. We remain committed to building an agile and integrated company, best positioned for sustainable growth and financial performance. We’re grateful to our clients, partners, and employees for their ongoing dedication to the DIRTT vision.”

Mr. Urban will oversee the company’s commercial function as part of his role as CEO. He brings extensive interior construction and business development experience with him from his previous role at one of DIRTT’s largest Construction Partners. There, he helped grow and diversify the business, expand into new market areas, develop strategic distribution partnerships, and deliver innovative interiors for large global clients.

